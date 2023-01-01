2007 Toyota Camry Solara

$13,859 + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 3 4 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9468348

9468348 Stock #: F4WH67

F4WH67 VIN: 4T1FA38P07U112046

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Light Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 82,345 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Fog Lamps Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Coloured bumpers Light control system Front fog lamps Coloured Door Handles High solar energy absorbing tinted window glass Variable-intermittent wipers LED rear tail lamps Coloured heated pwr mirrors w/driver-side electrochromic mirror Lip Spoiler Coloured rear spoiler Pwr folding soft top Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anchor points for child restraint seats Front seat-mounted side airbags Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire) 3-point lap & shoulder belts for all seating positions Front seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters Dual-stage driver/front passenger frontal airbags Front passenger occupancy classification sensor & status indicator Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control tilt steering rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front & rear cup holders Digital clock Auxiliary Pwr Outlet Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Electrochromic rearview mirror Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Door Map Pockets Rear seat heater ducts Electric rear window defogger Retained accessory pwr Carpeted floor mats Driver footrest Accessory pwr outlets Lockable glove box Front console box w/lid Front seatback pockets Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors Leather-wrapped shift knob Electric rear window defroster w/timer Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Remote fuel lid & trunk releases Illuminated entry w/fade-out Lighting-inc: cargo/glove box/map lamps 3-spoke leather-wrapped tilt & telescopic steering wheel Adjustable rear seat headrests Antenna pole Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Instrumentation-inc: Optitron gauges, multi-informational display, digital compass, tachometer, water temp gauge, outside temp, dual trip odometer Pwr windows w/driver auto down-inc: jam protection, pwr rear quarter glass Warnings-inc: low engine oil level, low fuel, low washer fluid, door ajar, tire pressure, driver & front passenger seat belts Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Full-Size Spare Tire Hill Descent Control 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION Front-wheel drive Front & rear stabilizer bars Progressive-rate pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr-assisted 4-wheel disc brakes (front ventilated) P215/55R17 all-season tires 17" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Chrome tail pipe 3.3L DOHC VVT-i SMPI 24-valve aluminum alloy V6 engine-inc: variable-valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), variable induction, balance shafts 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD-inc: sequential multi-mode shifter, lock-up torque converter, cooler Independent dual-link rear suspension w/coil springs Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension-inc: front strut tower bar & coil springs Powertrain Automatic Transmission Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag Convertible Soft Top Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Front dome lamp w/map lights Full-size BSW spare tire w/17" painted steel wheel Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS 15" aluminum alloy wheels w/lock pkg Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming 5 Spd Automatic Transmission Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire P235/40R18 all-season Pirelli P-Zero Rosso tires

