2007 Toyota Camry Solara
2007 Toyota Camry Solara
SE/SLE Rare Toyota Convertible | LOW MILEAGE
82,345KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9468348
- Stock #: F4WH67
- VIN: 4T1FA38P07U112046
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Light Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 82,345 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Fog Lamps
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Coloured bumpers
Light control system
Front fog lamps
Coloured Door Handles
High solar energy absorbing tinted window glass
Variable-intermittent wipers
LED rear tail lamps
Coloured heated pwr mirrors w/driver-side electrochromic mirror
Lip Spoiler
Coloured rear spoiler
Pwr folding soft top
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
3-point lap & shoulder belts for all seating positions
Front seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters
Dual-stage driver/front passenger frontal airbags
Front passenger occupancy classification sensor & status indicator
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Door Map Pockets
Rear seat heater ducts
Electric rear window defogger
Retained accessory pwr
Carpeted floor mats
Driver footrest
Accessory pwr outlets
Lockable glove box
Front console box w/lid
Front seatback pockets
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Electric rear window defroster w/timer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Remote fuel lid & trunk releases
Illuminated entry w/fade-out
Lighting-inc: cargo/glove box/map lamps
3-spoke leather-wrapped tilt & telescopic steering wheel
Adjustable rear seat headrests
Antenna pole
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Instrumentation-inc: Optitron gauges, multi-informational display, digital compass, tachometer, water temp gauge, outside temp, dual trip odometer
Pwr windows w/driver auto down-inc: jam protection, pwr rear quarter glass
Warnings-inc: low engine oil level, low fuel, low washer fluid, door ajar, tire pressure, driver & front passenger seat belts
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Full-Size Spare Tire
Hill Descent Control
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
Front-wheel drive
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Progressive-rate pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr-assisted 4-wheel disc brakes (front ventilated)
P215/55R17 all-season tires
17" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Chrome tail pipe
3.3L DOHC VVT-i SMPI 24-valve aluminum alloy V6 engine-inc: variable-valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), variable induction, balance shafts
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD-inc: sequential multi-mode shifter, lock-up torque converter, cooler
Independent dual-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension-inc: front strut tower bar & coil springs
Automatic Transmission
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Convertible Soft Top
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Front dome lamp w/map lights
Full-size BSW spare tire w/17" painted steel wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
15" aluminum alloy wheels w/lock pkg
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
5 Spd Automatic Transmission
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
P235/40R18 all-season Pirelli P-Zero Rosso tires
