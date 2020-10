2007 Toyota Corolla

Vehicle Features

Exterior Tinted Glass Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Convenience INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS Front & rear cup holders Compact Spare Tire Halogen Headlamps Dual visor vanity mirrors Cigarette lighter Carpeted floor mats Electric rear window defogger w/timer Side window defoggers Media / Nav / Comm Digital clock Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Accessory pwr outlets Seating 60/40 split fold-down rear seat Rear seat heater ducts Safety Anchor points for child restraint seats Child protector rear door locks Front passenger airbag status indicator Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Trim Colour keyed bumpers & bodyside mouldings

Additional Features Stainless Steel exhaust system Front & rear stabilizer bars Driver footrest Fadeout dome lamp Front/rear splash guards 3-spoke tilt steering wheel 3-point rear shoulder belts Dual pwr mirrors 1.8L DOHC 16-valve VVT-i I4 engine Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension w/coil springs Rear seat vertically adjustable headrests Fabric trimmed interior door panels Drivers coin case compartment Dual-stage driver/front passenger airbags 15" steel wheels w/full wheel covers Full fabric upholstery Warnings for low engine oil, low fuel, low washer fluid, door ajar & seatbelt for driver/front passenger seat Pwr assisted front vented disc/rear drum brakes AM/FM audio system w/CD player-inc: title display, digital signal processor (DSP), (4) speakers, roof mounted antenna Gauges-inc: tachometer, water temp, exterior temp Reclining front bucket seats w/driver seat vertical adjust, vertically adjustable headrests 3-point front shoulder belts w/pretensioners, force limiters, adjustable B-pillar shoulder anchors 4-speed automatic transmission w/OD, OD cancel switch VALUE PKG A VALUE PKG B

