2007 Toyota Corolla

119,162 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
2007 Toyota Corolla

CE* Automatic Transmission/Alloys/SUNROOF

2007 Toyota Corolla

CE* Automatic Transmission/Alloys/SUNROOF

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

119,162KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6475660
  • Stock #: 24650a
  • VIN: 2T1BR32E37C848737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,162 KM

Vehicle Description

*****RELIABLE VEHICLE FOR ONLY $5,995***** * AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITIONING, AM/FM RADIO, ALLOYS, POWER WINDOWS, SUNROOF Looking to buy a vehicle for a great price? Come and see this reliable 2007 Toyota Corolla CE. Equipped with options you need such as automatic transmission, air conditioning, power steering, power locks, power windows, sunroof and more! Call us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

