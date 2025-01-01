Menu
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program! Need more information? *Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter *Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca *Call us at (204) 888-4542 *Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied. *Additional fees may apply to select finance options. *Dealer Permit #4302

2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

165,509 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

4WD 4dr Manual | AS IS UNIT |

12385707

2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

4WD 4dr Manual | AS IS UNIT |

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,509KM
VIN JTEBU11F170011293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow / Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 165,509 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cabin Air Filter
Rear Window Defroster
Pwr windows w/driver side auto-down
3-spoke tilt steering wheel
60/40 split folding rear bench seat
Air conditioning-inc: rear seat heater ducts

Exterior

Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Halogen headlamps w/auto cancel feature
17" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks
P265/70R17 all-season tires
Full-size spare w/alloy wheel

Mechanical

Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
Front tow hook
Pwr ventilated front\solid rear disc brakes

Seating

Front water-repellant cloth reclining bucket seats w/headrest height adjust

Convenience

Rubber floor w/all-weather floor mats

Safety

Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags w/front passenger occupancy classification indicator

Additional Features

Passenger sunshade vanity mirror
Full-time 4WD

