2007 Toyota Prius

- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Front & rear cup holders
- Compact Spare Tire
- Variable intermittent windshield wipers
- Remote fuel lid release
- Front seatback pockets
- Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
- Overhead console box
- Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
- Halogen headlamps w/light control system
- Floor carpeting & carpeted floor mats
- Powertrain
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Digital clock
- Roof mounted antenna
- Comfort
- Power Options
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Retained accessory pwr
- Accessory pwr outlets
- Pwr windows w/driver-side auto up/down
- Seating
- Safety
- Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
- Anchor points for child restraint seats
- Child-protector rear door locks
- Driver/front passenger frontal airbags w/front passenger occupancy classification indicator
- Suspension
- Torsion beam rear suspension
- Exterior
- P185/65R15 all-season tires
- Additional Features
- Cargo Net
- Stainless Steel exhaust system
- Side window defroster
- Front & rear stabilizer bars
- Driver footrest
- Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
- Carpeted cargo area
- Assist grips
- 4-spoke tilt steering wheel
- Electric rear window defroster w/timer
- Chrome inner door handles
- Upper & lower glove box
- Front & rear splash guards
- Automatic Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)
- Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension
- Colour-keyed heated pwr exterior mirrors
- Front centre console box w/armrest
- Semi-fabric door trim w/map pockets
- Cargo area tonneau cover
- Luggage belt
- 3-point seat belts in all positions
- Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
- Cargo area side storage compartments w/under cargo area storage
- Reclining cloth front bucket seats w/vertical adjust headrests
- 60/40 split fold-down rear seat w/vertical adjust headrests & fold-down centre armrest
- High solar energy-absorbing tinted window glass
- Colour-keyed bumpers, door handles, rear spoiler, grille
- Lighting-inc: map lamps, glove box lamp, cargo lamp
- 15" alloy wheels w/wheel locks
- Instrumentation-inc: multi-information display, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometer
- Warning indicators-inc: low fuel, door ajar, headlamps on, tire pressure monitoring system
- 1.5L DOHC VVT-i EFI 16-valve I4 aluminum alloy engine
- Toyota Hybrid System (THS)
- PKG A
