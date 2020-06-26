Menu
$6,490

+ taxes & licensing

Redwood Auto

204-421-7767

2007 Toyota Prius

Location

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

$6,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 273,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5304740
  • Stock #: 1638
Exterior Colour
Black (Black)
Interior Colour
Grey ()
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

REDWOOD AUTO
NEW SAFETY
Clean Carproof No Rebuilt
Warranties and Financing available
asking $6490 or best offer
For more inquiries contact us at
Dealer permit # 4895

shop: 204-421-7767
Cell: 204-999-5858
Cell 204-930-3849

You can also visit our location at
600 Redwood Avenue
Winnipeg Mb
Our Working hours are
Monday to Saturday - 9AM6PM
Sunday- Closed

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Front & rear cup holders
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Remote fuel lid release
  • Front seatback pockets
  • Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
  • Overhead console box
  • Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
  • Halogen headlamps w/light control system
  • Floor carpeting & carpeted floor mats
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Digital clock
  • Roof mounted antenna
Comfort
  • Illuminated Entry
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Retained accessory pwr
  • Accessory pwr outlets
  • Pwr windows w/driver-side auto up/down
Seating
  • Rear seat heater ducts
Safety
  • Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
  • Anchor points for child restraint seats
  • Child-protector rear door locks
  • Driver/front passenger frontal airbags w/front passenger occupancy classification indicator
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension
Exterior
  • P185/65R15 all-season tires
Additional Features
  • Cargo Net
  • Stainless Steel exhaust system
  • Side window defroster
  • Front & rear stabilizer bars
  • Driver footrest
  • Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
  • Carpeted cargo area
  • Assist grips
  • 4-spoke tilt steering wheel
  • Electric rear window defroster w/timer
  • Chrome inner door handles
  • Upper & lower glove box
  • Front & rear splash guards
  • Automatic Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)
  • Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension
  • Colour-keyed heated pwr exterior mirrors
  • Front centre console box w/armrest
  • Semi-fabric door trim w/map pockets
  • Cargo area tonneau cover
  • Luggage belt
  • 3-point seat belts in all positions
  • Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
  • Cargo area side storage compartments w/under cargo area storage
  • Reclining cloth front bucket seats w/vertical adjust headrests
  • 60/40 split fold-down rear seat w/vertical adjust headrests & fold-down centre armrest
  • High solar energy-absorbing tinted window glass
  • Colour-keyed bumpers, door handles, rear spoiler, grille
  • Lighting-inc: map lamps, glove box lamp, cargo lamp
  • 15" alloy wheels w/wheel locks
  • Instrumentation-inc: multi-information display, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometer
  • Warning indicators-inc: low fuel, door ajar, headlamps on, tire pressure monitoring system
  • 1.5L DOHC VVT-i EFI 16-valve I4 aluminum alloy engine
  • Toyota Hybrid System (THS)
  • PKG A

