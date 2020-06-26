2007 Toyota Prius

Convenience Cruise Control

Front & rear cup holders

Compact Spare Tire

Variable intermittent windshield wipers

Remote fuel lid release

Front seatback pockets

Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors

Overhead console box

Intermittent rear window wiper/washer

Halogen headlamps w/light control system

Floor carpeting & carpeted floor mats Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Digital clock

Roof mounted antenna Comfort Illuminated Entry Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering

Retained accessory pwr

Accessory pwr outlets

Pwr windows w/driver-side auto up/down Seating Rear seat heater ducts Safety Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes

Anchor points for child restraint seats

Child-protector rear door locks

Driver/front passenger frontal airbags w/front passenger occupancy classification indicator Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension Exterior P185/65R15 all-season tires

Additional Features Cargo Net

Stainless Steel exhaust system

Side window defroster

Front & rear stabilizer bars

Driver footrest

Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors

Carpeted cargo area

Assist grips

4-spoke tilt steering wheel

Electric rear window defroster w/timer

Chrome inner door handles

Upper & lower glove box

Front & rear splash guards

Automatic Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)

Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension

Colour-keyed heated pwr exterior mirrors

Front centre console box w/armrest

Semi-fabric door trim w/map pockets

Cargo area tonneau cover

Luggage belt

3-point seat belts in all positions

Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters

Cargo area side storage compartments w/under cargo area storage

Reclining cloth front bucket seats w/vertical adjust headrests

60/40 split fold-down rear seat w/vertical adjust headrests & fold-down centre armrest

High solar energy-absorbing tinted window glass

Colour-keyed bumpers, door handles, rear spoiler, grille

Lighting-inc: map lamps, glove box lamp, cargo lamp

15" alloy wheels w/wheel locks

Instrumentation-inc: multi-information display, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometer

Warning indicators-inc: low fuel, door ajar, headlamps on, tire pressure monitoring system

1.5L DOHC VVT-i EFI 16-valve I4 aluminum alloy engine

Toyota Hybrid System (THS)

PKG A

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.