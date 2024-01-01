$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2007 Toyota Tacoma
4WD Access Cab V6 Auto
2007 Toyota Tacoma
4WD Access Cab V6 Auto
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
212,481KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5TEUU42N47Z410770
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 212,481 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH ON THE LOT!
- New MB Safety
- 4.0 L V6 Gas Engine
- 4x4
- A/M Wheels
- A/M Side Step Bars
- 212,481 KMs
- Tonneau Cover
and much more to offer!
If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Tow Hooks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
