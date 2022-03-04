$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
204-786-3811
2007 Toyota Tacoma
2007 Toyota Tacoma
Location
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-786-3811
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
277,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8610530
- Stock #: 91692
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # 91692
- Mileage 277,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Gas V6 4.0L/241
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9