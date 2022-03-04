Menu
2007 Toyota Tacoma

277,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

2007 Toyota Tacoma

2007 Toyota Tacoma

2007 Toyota Tacoma

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

277,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8610530
  • Stock #: 91692

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 91692
  • Mileage 277,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Gas V6 4.0L/241

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

