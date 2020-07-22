2007 Toyota Yaris

Vehicle Features

Exterior Tinted Glass Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer In glass antenna Powertrain Front Wheel Drive 1.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve VVT-i I4 engine Convenience Front & rear cup holders Compact Spare Tire Door Map Pockets Remote fuel lid release Reflector-style halogen head lamps Dual manual remote exterior mirrors Intermittent front windshield wipers w/mist feature Carpeting/carpeted floor mats Front console box w/lid Dual visors w/vanity mirrors Driver & front passenger seatback pockets Seating Rear seat heater ducts Safety Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes Anchor points for child restraint seats Driver/front passenger frontal airbags Front 3-point seat belts w/pre-tensioners & force limiters Rear all position 3-point seat belts Child protector rear door locks Crumple zones Suspension Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension w/coil springs & stabilizer bar Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Power Options Electric pwr rack & pinion steering

Additional Features Rear window defroster w/timer Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors Carpeted cargo area Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i) Coloured bumpers 3-spoke tilt steering wheel Assist grips Warnings-inc: low fuel, low washer fluid, door ajar, driver & front passenger seat belts, head lamps on 60/40 fold down rear seat w/headrests, fold down centre armrest Cloth reclining front bucket seats w/adjustable headrests, driver seat cushion 4-speed automatic transmission w/OD, electronic control transmission (ECT)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

