2007 Toyota Yaris

156,700 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

2007 Toyota Yaris

2007 Toyota Yaris

2007 Toyota Yaris

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

156,700KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5650665
  VIN: JTDBT903071081679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Streak Mica (Silver)
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey ()
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 156,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $103.64 bi-weekly over 36 months at 6.99% OAC.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Car Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400; CELL: Call/text (204)-441-1000.

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Tachometer
In glass antenna
Front Wheel Drive
1.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve VVT-i I4 engine
Front & rear cup holders
Compact Spare Tire
Door Map Pockets
Remote fuel lid release
Reflector-style halogen head lamps
Dual manual remote exterior mirrors
Intermittent front windshield wipers w/mist feature
Carpeting/carpeted floor mats
Front console box w/lid
Dual visors w/vanity mirrors
Driver & front passenger seatback pockets
Rear seat heater ducts
Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Driver/front passenger frontal airbags
Front 3-point seat belts w/pre-tensioners & force limiters
Rear all position 3-point seat belts
Child protector rear door locks
Crumple zones
Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension w/coil springs & stabilizer bar
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Rear window defroster w/timer
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Carpeted cargo area
Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
Coloured bumpers
3-spoke tilt steering wheel
Assist grips
Warnings-inc: low fuel, low washer fluid, door ajar, driver & front passenger seat belts, head lamps on
60/40 fold down rear seat w/headrests, fold down centre armrest
Cloth reclining front bucket seats w/adjustable headrests, driver seat cushion
4-speed automatic transmission w/OD, electronic control transmission (ECT)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Famous Motors

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

