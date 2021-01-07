Menu
2007 Toyota Yaris

166,521 KM

Details Description Features

$2,405

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

CE *Wholesale Direct - As-Traded*

Location

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

$2,405

+ taxes & licensing

166,521KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6496266
  • Stock #: F3TH4J
  • VIN: JTDJT923575135396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Absolutely Red
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Stock # F3TH4J
  • Mileage 166,521 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include tax.

How the Birchwood Wholesale Direct Program benefits the consumer:
- Below market price with no reconditioning Costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report And Car Fax Report Provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
-Perfect For First Time Car Buyers, And Value Hunters

Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Driver Side Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

