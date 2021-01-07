2007 Toyota Yaris

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Steering Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Convenience Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Temporary spare tire Windows rear window defogger Safety Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Airbag Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.