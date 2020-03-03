2007 Volkswagen Rabbit

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- ABS
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Power Outlet
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Powertrain
- Front Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Windows
- Comfort
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Exterior
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Steel Wheels
- Additional Features
- Wheel Covers
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
