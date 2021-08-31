2008 Acura MDX

$10,491 + taxes & licensing 1 7 8 , 3 2 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7980849

7980849 Stock #: P1145

P1145 VIN: 2HNYD28258H002367

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Taupe leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # P1145

Mileage 178,321 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat Ambient Lighting Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort Climate Control Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Convenience External temperature display Cupholders: Front Additional Features Rear 3 Wood Third Row MP3 Playback 2 Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL 10 8 side mirrors Rear door type: Liftgate Braking Assist Lumbar integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack Radio: AM/FM Rear Brake Type: Disc Audio system Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front wipers: intermittent Gauge: tachometer In-Dash CD: 6 disc Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Center console trim: leather Floor mats: front Center console: front console with storage Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Limited slip differential: center Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Auxiliary audio input: MP3 Total speakers: 8 Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Storage: door pockets Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Side mirrors: heated Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Spare wheel type: steel Power windows: remotely operated Armrests: rear center folding with storage Memorized settings: 2 driver Headlights: HID/Xenon Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close Rear seatbelts: center 3-point Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Door sill trim: aluminum Shift knob trim: leather One-touch windows: 2 Subwoofer: 1 Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Multi-functional information center Front seat type: sport bucket Rear brake diameter: 13.2 Interior accents: woodgrain Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Front brake diameter: 13.0 Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control Third row headrests: 2 Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench Rear brake width: 0.4 Rear air conditioning zones: single Front brake width: 1.1 Axle ratio: 4.53 Dash trim: simulated wood Door trim: simulated wood Watts: 253 Window defogger: rear Third row seat folding: split Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming multi-function auto delay off reclining reverse gear tilt power glass audio security system 12V front speed sensitive auto on

