2008 Acura MDX

NICELY LOADED 7 PASSENGER ACURA MDX IS HERE! AWD, V6, LEATHER AND HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, SUNROOF, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM/FM/CD, TINTED GLASS, BLACK 18" WHEELS, LOTS OF ROOM INSIDE, WILL GO HOME WITH A WARRANTY, MB SAFETY, 2 KEYS AND OIL CHANGE!
*****VALUE PRICED AT $10,491+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
Trip Odometer
Phone
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Climate Control
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Rear
3
Wood
Third Row
MP3 Playback
2
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
10
8
side mirrors
Rear door type: Liftgate
Braking Assist
Lumbar
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Audio system
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
In-Dash CD: 6 disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Floor mats: front
Center console: front console with storage
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Limited slip differential: center
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Auxiliary audio input: MP3
Total speakers: 8
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Storage: door pockets
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Power windows: remotely operated
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
Rear seatbelts: center 3-point
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Door sill trim: aluminum
Shift knob trim: leather
One-touch windows: 2
Subwoofer: 1
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Multi-functional information center
Front seat type: sport bucket
Rear brake diameter: 13.2
Interior accents: woodgrain
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Third row headrests: 2
Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench
Rear brake width: 0.4
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Front brake width: 1.1
Axle ratio: 4.53
Dash trim: simulated wood
Door trim: simulated wood
Watts: 253
Window defogger: rear
Third row seat folding: split
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
multi-function
auto delay off
reclining
reverse gear tilt
power glass
audio security system
12V front
speed sensitive
auto on
