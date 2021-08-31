Menu
2008 Acura RDX

247,000 KM

Details Description

$7,299

+ tax & licensing
$7,299

+ taxes & licensing

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

2008 Acura RDX

2008 Acura RDX

SH AWD

2008 Acura RDX

SH AWD

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

$7,299

+ taxes & licensing

247,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7686970
  VIN: 5J8TB18298A802086

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Grey
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 247,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Comes Loaded with LEATHER SEATS/HEATED SEATS/REMOTE STARTER/SUNROOF/BACKUP CAMERA/BLUETOOTH/ AND MUCH MORE.

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $146.86/bi-weekly over 36 months at 6.99% OAC.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Car Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400; CELL: Call/text (204)-807-1044

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Famous Motors

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

