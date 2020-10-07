2008 Acura TL

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Emergency Trunk Release Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Outlet Powertrain Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Exterior Xenon Headlights cassette player Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player CD Changer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats

Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS XM SATELLITE RADIO Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission 17" x 8" aluminum-alloy wheels Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning 5 Spd Automatic Transmission Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat 6 Cyl V6 Engine Gasoline Fuel System

