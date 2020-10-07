AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.
2008 AUDI Q7 QUATTRO AWD PREMIUM 3.6L 6 CYLINDER 7 passenger with 209,200kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry, heated leather seating, DOUBLE sunroof, GPS/NAVIGATION, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $9999 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.
Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3 month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, upto $3,000 per claim, and more.
Additional coverages available for key fobs, tire & rims, paint less dent repair, and upholstery rip/tear/burn coverage.
Vehicle Features
rear window defogger
Privacy Glass
Rear Wiper
Front/rear floor mats w/fastening mechanism
Child safety rear door locks
Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
4-wheel vented disc brakes
Front/rear side curtain airbags-inc: 3rd row protection
5-MPH front/rear bumpers
Two tone front/rear bumpers w/lower in contrast paint
Tool Kit
coin holder
Digital trip odometer w/service interval indicator
quattro permanent all-wheel drive system
Torsen torque sensing centre differential
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
Brushed aluminum roof rails
5-passenger seating capacity
Brushed aluminum window trim
Manual tilt/telescopic steering column
Front/rear fog lights
Inflatable spare tire w/attached compressor
MOST optical bus connecting infotainment electronics
Direct-measuring tire pressure monitoring system
Remote tailgate release in driver door
(4) bottle holders
Left & right dual front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
(4) assist handles w/slow retraction
Ambient red lighting in headliner for dash & console
Rear folding centre armrest-inc: integrated cupholders