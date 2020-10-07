Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Audi Q7

209,200 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

Contact Seller
2008 Audi Q7

2008 Audi Q7

3.6L

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Audi Q7

3.6L

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

  1. 5907216
  2. 5907216
  3. 5907216
  4. 5907216
  5. 5907216
  6. 5907216
  7. 5907216
  8. 5907216
  9. 5907216
  10. 5907216
  11. 5907216
  12. 5907216
Contact Seller

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

209,200KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5907216
  • VIN: WA1BY64L88D013084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 209,200 KM

Vehicle Description

AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

2008 AUDI Q7 QUATTRO AWD PREMIUM 3.6L 6 CYLINDER 7 passenger with 209,200kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry, heated leather seating, DOUBLE sunroof, GPS/NAVIGATION, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $9999 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3 month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, upto $3,000 per claim, and more.

Additional coverages available for key fobs, tire & rims, paint less dent repair, and upholstery rip/tear/burn coverage.

Vehicle Features

rear window defogger
Privacy Glass
Rear Wiper
Front/rear floor mats w/fastening mechanism
Child safety rear door locks
Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
4-wheel vented disc brakes
Front/rear side curtain airbags-inc: 3rd row protection
5-MPH front/rear bumpers
Two tone front/rear bumpers w/lower in contrast paint
Tool Kit
coin holder
Digital trip odometer w/service interval indicator
quattro permanent all-wheel drive system
Torsen torque sensing centre differential
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
Brushed aluminum roof rails
5-passenger seating capacity
Brushed aluminum window trim
Manual tilt/telescopic steering column
Front/rear fog lights
Inflatable spare tire w/attached compressor
MOST optical bus connecting infotainment electronics
Direct-measuring tire pressure monitoring system
Remote tailgate release in driver door
(4) bottle holders
Left & right dual front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
(4) assist handles w/slow retraction
Ambient red lighting in headliner for dash & console
Rear folding centre armrest-inc: integrated cupholders
Multi-media interface (MMI) advanced w/colour screen
Rear seat lower anchorage & upper tether child seat provisions (LATCH)-inc: 2nd & 3rd row
Two tone body sills
Satellite radio antenna
Aluminum air vents
(4) tie-down eyelets w/luggage net
Coming/leaving home-inc: delay on exterior light shutoff when exiting vehicle or activating remote entry
"Fresco" carpet w/multi-colour scheme
Sirius satellite radio pre-wiring
Hydraulic brake assist
Body-colour folding pwr mirrors-inc: RH convex, LED-based embedded turn signals, perimeter lights
Front wipers-inc: rain sensor, heated washer nozzles, higher resting position in colder temp to prevent freezing
Backlit instrumentation-inc: clock, tachometer, speedometer, fuel gauge, coolant temp gauge
Illuminated pwr glovebox-inc: valet lockout, drink cooling air conditioning
Pwr windows-inc: 2-stage button, pwr retention, pinch protection, 1-touch up/down at all locations, illuminated driver switch
Storage-inc: front seatback net pockets, passenger footwell net, tray under passenger seat, storage in all doors
3.6L DOHC 24-valve FSI direct-injection V6 engine
Hypoid gear front/rear differentials
Independent 4-link steel spring rear suspension
Independent double wishbone steel spring front suspension
Servotronic speed-sensitive close-ratio pwr steering
Front 2-stage airbags-inc: dual-threshold deployment, occupant detection
Impact protection-inc: reinforced high strength steel/aluminum crossmembers, reinforced bumpers, rigid occupant cell
Seat belts-inc: 3-point, pretensioners, front & 2nd row height adjustable upper outboard mounts, front belt force limiters
12-way pwr front seats-inc: 4-way pwr lumbar, adjustable head restraints
Interior light pkg-inc: door pockets, footwell, inside door handles, swiveling reading lights
Crash sensor system-inc: central unlocking, interior lighting on, hazard warning lights on, engine & fuel pump shutoff
AM/FM stereo, in-dash 6-disc CD changer
Wood trim-inc: beltline, centre console

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Amerikal Auto

2015 Ford Focus SE
 174,500 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2007 BMW 3 Series 32...
 145,000 KM
$9,499 + tax & lic
2010 Land Rover Rang...
 148,500 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Email Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

Call Dealer

204-990-XXXX

(click to show)

204-990-5659

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory