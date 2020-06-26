2008 BMW 3 Series

+ taxes & licensing
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
If you know a guy or are handy with the wrenches then here is an unreal offer. We sometimes get trades that do not work in our inventory so we sell them as is with the details. Come see.
More pictures coming Tuesday July 14. There are even winter tires on aftermarket rims-see the pictures..
Here is how we are selling this BMW, please note:
* There is no negotiation on the price.
* We sell it with a failed Manitoba safety, we can show you exactly what it requires.
* For retail only and with both taxes.
* We will not sell to any wholesaler.
* Buyer is responsible to move the vehicle off the lot, we cannot offer any 7 day sticker. See your broker.
* If the buyer would prefer we complete the safety we can do so and be part of the overall deal.
* Cannot finance an "as is" vehicle, would be cash only unless safety completed in our shop.
If there are any questions please call us or better yet come on down.
Overall the vehicle looks awesome, this could be a great deal for someone.
