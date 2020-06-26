Menu
$7,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2008 BMW 3 Series

335i *SUPER AWESOME OPPORTUNITY*

2008 BMW 3 Series

Location

$7,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 124,991KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5313326
  • Stock #: F38C7T
  • VIN: WBAVB73508P102009
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Beige
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

If you know a guy or are handy with the wrenches then here is an unreal offer. We sometimes get trades that do not work in our inventory so we sell them as is with the details. Come see.
More pictures coming Tuesday July 14. There are even winter tires on aftermarket rims-see the pictures..
Here is how we are selling this BMW, please note:

* There is no negotiation on the price.
* We sell it with a failed Manitoba safety, we can show you exactly what it requires.
* For retail only and with both taxes.
* We will not sell to any wholesaler.
* Buyer is responsible to move the vehicle off the lot, we cannot offer any 7 day sticker. See your broker.
* If the buyer would prefer we complete the safety we can do so and be part of the overall deal.
* Cannot finance an "as is" vehicle, would be cash only unless safety completed in our shop.
If there are any questions please call us or better yet come on down.
Overall the vehicle looks awesome, this could be a great deal for someone.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • rear air conditioning
  • Front air conditioning
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • Xenon Headlights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Convenience
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Windows
  • Sunroof
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Additional Features
  • Telephone Prewire
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

