2008 Buick Enclave

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Heated Windshield Washer Fluid System Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger Safety Child security rear door locks LATCH seat provisions-inc: lower anchors & top tethers for children Comfort Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass

Additional Features Variable assist pwr steering Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist Pwr front & rear disc brakes Intermittent front & rear windshield wipers w/washers Pwr rear liftgate Audible & visible theft deterrent system Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags w/passenger sensor Pwr front windows w/driver & front passenger express up/down & rear disable Leather-wrapped pwr tilt & telescoping steering wheel w/wood accents & audio controls 3.16 Axle Ratio 3.6L SFI V6 ENGINE 170-amp alternator Body-coloured pwr folding pwr heated mirrors w/integrated turn signals, memory feature, driver side electrochromic

