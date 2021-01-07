Menu
2008 Buick Enclave

150,273 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

2008 Buick Enclave

2008 Buick Enclave

CXL

2008 Buick Enclave

CXL

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

150,273KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6445893
  Stock #: 318511
  VIN: 5GAEV23778J230332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 318511
  • Mileage 150,273 KM

Vehicle Description

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.
Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
Phone Number: (204)615-6979

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Heated Windshield Washer Fluid System
All Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Child security rear door locks
LATCH seat provisions-inc: lower anchors & top tethers for children
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass
Variable assist pwr steering
Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist
Pwr front & rear disc brakes
Intermittent front & rear windshield wipers w/washers
Pwr rear liftgate
Audible & visible theft deterrent system
Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags w/passenger sensor
Pwr front windows w/driver & front passenger express up/down & rear disable
Leather-wrapped pwr tilt & telescoping steering wheel w/wood accents & audio controls
3.16 Axle Ratio
3.6L SFI V6 ENGINE
170-amp alternator
Body-coloured pwr folding pwr heated mirrors w/integrated turn signals, memory feature, driver side electrochromic

