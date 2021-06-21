Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Buick Enclave

298,900 KM

Details Description Features

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Redwood Auto

204-421-7767

Contact Seller
2008 Buick Enclave

2008 Buick Enclave

CXL

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Buick Enclave

CXL

Location

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

204-421-7767

  1. 7429547
  2. 7429547
  3. 7429547
  4. 7429547
  5. 7429547
  6. 7429547
  7. 7429547
  8. 7429547
  9. 7429547
  10. 7429547
  11. 7429547
  12. 7429547
  13. 7429547
  14. 7429547
  15. 7429547
  16. 7429547
  17. 7429547
  18. 7429547
  19. 7429547
  20. 7429547
Contact Seller

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

298,900KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7429547
  • Stock #: 1775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1775
  • Mileage 298,900 KM

Vehicle Description


NEW SAFETY

LEATHER

2 SUNROOFS

BACKUP CAMERA

HEATED SEATS

FOG LAMPS

Clean Carproof No Rebuilt

Warranties and Financing available

asking $6990 or best offer

For more inquiries contact us at

Dealer permit # 4895


shop: 204-421-7767

Cell: 204-999-5858

Cell 204-930-3849


You can also visit our location at

600 Redwood Avenue

Winnipeg Mb

Our Working hours are

Monday to Saturday - 9AM6PM

Sunday- Closed

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Redwood Auto

2010 Toyota Camry LE
 145,348 KM
$9,750 + tax & lic
2009 Honda Civic DX-G
 97,905 KM
$8,490 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Civic Sdn...
 205,876 KM
$5,990 + tax & lic

Email Redwood Auto

Redwood Auto

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

Call Dealer

204-421-XXXX

(click to show)

204-421-7767

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory