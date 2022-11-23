2008 Buick Enclave

$11,999 + taxes & licensing 1 1 8 , 3 2 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9430848

9430848 Stock #: 232871

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 118,323 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Floor mats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Seat Audio Controls Exterior Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Navigation from Telematics Requires Subscription 3.6L SFI V6 ENGINE (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.