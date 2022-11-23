$22,899+ tax & licensing
2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT
EXT LIFTED WITH LOTS OF WORK DONE
Location
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9434898
- Stock #: 1247T
- VIN: 3GYFK62888G257001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 204,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 CADILLAC ESCALADE EXT 6.2L AWD BC TRUCK RUST FREE. THIS IS THE OWNERS DALIY DRIVER HE HAS PUT IN ALOT OF MONEY INTO IT FOR UPGRADES ALL NEW AIR SYSTEM AND LIFTED KIT AND SO MUCH MORE HE HAS ALL THE INOVICE FOR THE WORK THAT HAS BEEN DONE TO IT. THIS IS ONE HARD FIND AND YOU WON'T FIND A CLEANER ONE WITH ALL THE WORK THAT HAS BEEN DONE TO IT.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
4" LIFTED KIT
