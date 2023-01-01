$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2008 Campion Allante
2008 Campion Allante
545 S
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 9794266
- Stock #: SCV8455C
- VIN: ZB15401D808
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Campion Allante 545 Inboard 19 foot Bowrider
World Famous Quality Made in Kelowna BC Canada!
Quick and Responsive but Economic 4.3L Volvo Penta inboard engine
Wake tower with wakeboard board storage rack
Factory swim platform with easy entry retractable ladder
Shorelander trailer with folding break-a-way hitch Bimini cover for those hot sunny Manitoba lake days
Campion boats are great for easy nighttime cruising or rippin the waves wakeboarding or tubing
Fresh oil change in the leg and engine
New impeller fall 2021
Ready to go for the 2023 summer season
Stored in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Just arrived... Please contact us for information
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5