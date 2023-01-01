Menu
2008 Campion Allante

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2008 Campion Allante

2008 Campion Allante

545 S

2008 Campion Allante

545 S

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9794266
  Stock #: SCV8455C
  VIN: ZB15401D808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description


2008 Campion Allante 545 Inboard 19 foot Bowrider
World Famous Quality Made in Kelowna BC Canada!
Quick and Responsive but Economic 4.3L Volvo Penta inboard engine
Wake tower with wakeboard board storage rack
Factory swim platform with easy entry retractable ladder
Shorelander trailer with folding break-a-way hitch Bimini cover for those hot sunny Manitoba lake days
Campion boats are great for easy nighttime cruising or rippin the waves wakeboarding or tubing
Fresh oil change in the leg and engine
New impeller fall 2021
Ready to go for the 2023 summer season
Stored in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Just arrived... Please contact us for information


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

