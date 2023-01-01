Menu
2008 Chevrolet Avalanche

139,500 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

2008 Chevrolet Avalanche

2008 Chevrolet Avalanche

LTZ CREW *LEATHER* *SAFETIED*

2008 Chevrolet Avalanche

LTZ CREW *LEATHER* *SAFETIED*

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

139,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9495502
  • VIN: 3GNFK12308G164252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 139,500 KM

Vehicle Description

AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.

2008 CHEVROLET AVALANCHE LTZ CREW CAB 5.3L 8 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 139,500kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry (X2), FACTORY COMMAND START, HEATED LEATHER seating, REAR PARK SENSORS, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, BIG TOUCH SCREEN, GPS/NAVIGATION SYSTEM, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $18,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 1 YEAR/12-month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, up to $5,000 per claim, and more.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Bed Liner
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

