2008 Chevrolet Avalanche
LTZ CREW *LEATHER* *SAFETIED*
Location
Amerikal Auto
3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8
- Listing ID: 9495502
- VIN: 3GNFK12308G164252
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 139,500 KM
Vehicle Description
AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.
ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.
2008 CHEVROLET AVALANCHE LTZ CREW CAB 5.3L 8 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 139,500kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry (X2), FACTORY COMMAND START, HEATED LEATHER seating, REAR PARK SENSORS, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, BIG TOUCH SCREEN, GPS/NAVIGATION SYSTEM, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $18,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.
Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 1 YEAR/12-month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, up to $5,000 per claim, and more.
Vehicle Features
