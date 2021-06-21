Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Chevrolet Colorado

173,310 KM

Details Description

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland Inc

204-338-2277

Contact Seller
2008 Chevrolet Colorado

2008 Chevrolet Colorado

LT Z71 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Chevrolet Colorado

LT Z71 4X4

Location

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

  1. 7468233
  2. 7468233
  3. 7468233
  4. 7468233
  5. 7468233
  6. 7468233
  7. 7468233
  8. 7468233
  9. 7468233
  10. 7468233
  11. 7468233
  12. 7468233
  13. 7468233
  14. 7468233
  15. 7468233
  16. 7468233
  17. 7468233
Contact Seller

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

173,310KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7468233
  • Stock #: 07847
  • VIN: 1gcdt39e288210248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # 07847
  • Mileage 173,310 KM

Vehicle Description

DEAL PENDING!!!!! 2008 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4x4 Extended Cab. Low km's for the year. Runs and drives excellent. Everything works as it should.

Nicely equipped with 3.7L engine, automatic transmission, air conditioning, power windows and locks, keyless entry.

New Safety!!!

Smaller trucks are getting harder & harder to find.

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255

Autoland Inc.
1683 Main @ Jefferson ( West Kildonan )
204-338-2277

NOTE:
Autoland has arranged competitive finance rates with EPIC Finance.

www.epicfinacial.ca

or go directly to our website

www.autolandcars.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoland Inc

2014 Subaru BRZ PREM...
 85,000 KM
$17,500 + tax & lic
2013 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 166,500 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2004 Ford F-150 Lari...
 107,000 KM
$16,500 + tax & lic

Email Autoland Inc

Autoland Inc

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

Call Dealer

204-338-XXXX

(click to show)

204-338-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory