EXTRA CLEAN EQUINOX SPORT!! FULLY LOADED INCLUDING HEATED LEATHER!! SUNROOF!! NAVIGATION!! A REASONABLE 165 000KMS!! LOW FOR A 2008!! JUST SAFETIED SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! ON SALE NOW FOR $9,986 PLUS PST AND GST! WARRANTY AVAILABLE!! VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194

2008 Chevrolet Equinox

165,000 KM

Details Description

$9,986

Make it Yours

Location

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

204-941-9080

$9,986

Used
VIN 2CNDL937386293008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTRA CLEAN EQUINOX SPORT!! FULLY LOADED INCLUDING HEATED LEATHER!! SUNROOF!! NAVIGATION!! A REASONABLE 165 000KMS!! LOW FOR A 2008!! JUST SAFETIED SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! ON SALE NOW FOR $9,986 PLUS PST AND GST! WARRANTY AVAILABLE!! VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194

