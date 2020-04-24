2008 Chevrolet Equinox

- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- remote start
- Front door map pockets
- Rear intermittent wiper
- Front & rear floor mats w/carpeted inserts
- Powertrain
- All Wheel Drive
- Extended life engine coolant
- Windows
- Exterior
- Tire Pressure Monitoring
- Projector beam fog lights
- Suspension
- Safety
- Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
- Brake/transmission shift interlock
- Security
- Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
- Rear door child security locks
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Power Options
- Pwr windows w/express down
- Comfort
- Front manual air conditioning w/air filtration system
- Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass
- Trim
- Chrome grille & liftgate accents w/Chevrolet bowtie
- Seating
- Rear seating-inc: fore-aft sliding (5cm fore/15cm aft) 60/40 split folding seat
- Additional Features
- Body Colour Door Handles
- Battery rundown protection
- Front & rear stabilizer bars
- Non-locking glove box
- Hydraulic pwr rack & pinion steering
- Automatic headlamp control
- Body colour body side mouldings
- Rear liftgate w/pwr touch pad activated release
- Rear floor HVAC ducts
- Dual sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
- Dual Chrome Tip Exhaust
- 150 amp alternator
- Thermostatically controlled engine block heater
- (3) front & (2) rear cup holders
- (4) cargo area floor tie-downs
- Rear compartment cargo net
- Child safety seat "LATCH" system-inc: Lower Anchorage & Top Tether for Children in all rear positions
- Body colour spoiler
- 16" spare tire w/steel wheel mounted inside under load floor
- Body colour pwr mirrors
- Solar-Ray deep tinted rear door/quarter/rear glass w/light tint windshield front doors
- Content theft deterrent-inc: programmable horn & lamp activation
- Rear seat armrest w/cup holders
- Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags w/passenger sensing system
- Sport specific leather trimmed tilt steering wheel w/radio controls
- Sport specific IP centre trim
- Driver seatback map pocket
- P235/50R18 all-season BSW tires
- 18" x 7" aluminum wheels
- 3.6L SFI V6 ENGINE
- Lighting-inc: centre dome, rear cargo area, console & dual reading lamps
- (2) 12 volt pwr points-inc: (1) front, (1) rear seat
- Front hi-low windshield wipers w/3-speed variable delay, mist & wash
- Front seat belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters
- Front license plate mounting provisions (Included for vehicles shipped to BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, NU, ON)
- Centre console-inc: flip up/down armrest, storage bin, coin holder, slide-out dual cup holders, CD rack, lower storage area, top storage pockets, lower side storage nets
- Driver info centre-inc: personalization & vehicle info features w/outside temp, odometer, compass
- Body colour bumper, fascia, lower rocker mouldings, front & rear brand bars
- Sport specific gauge cluster-inc: speedometer, temp, trip odometer, tachometer
