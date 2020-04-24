Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Chevrolet Equinox

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Chevrolet Equinox

Sport

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

  1. 4932192
  2. 4932192
  3. 4932192
  4. 4932192
  5. 4932192
  6. 4932192
  7. 4932192
  8. 4932192
  9. 4932192
  10. 4932192
  11. 4932192
  12. 4932192
  13. 4932192
  14. 4932192
  15. 4932192
  16. 4932192
Contact Seller

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99,849KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4932192
  • Stock #: 0907T
  • VIN: 2CNDL037186051927
Exterior Colour
Black (Black)
Interior Colour
Ebony (19)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

JUST IN LOCAL MB VEHICLE 2008 CHEVROLET EQUINOX SPORT AWD LOW KM MINT SUV WON'T FIND ONE LIKE IT AROUND FOR THIS PRICE ALSO HAS COMMAND START AND HEATED SEATS GREAT FOR OUR WEATHER. THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH A FRESH MB SAFETY AND 200 POINT INSPECTIONS SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE .

ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT IS WELCOME APPLY TODAY

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • remote start
  • Front door map pockets
  • Rear intermittent wiper
  • Front & rear floor mats w/carpeted inserts
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Extended life engine coolant
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
  • Projector beam fog lights
Suspension
  • Performance Suspension
Safety
  • Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
  • Brake/transmission shift interlock
Security
  • Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
  • Rear door child security locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Hex family whip antenna
Power Options
  • Pwr windows w/express down
Comfort
  • Front manual air conditioning w/air filtration system
  • Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass
Trim
  • Chrome grille & liftgate accents w/Chevrolet bowtie
Seating
  • Rear seating-inc: fore-aft sliding (5cm fore/15cm aft) 60/40 split folding seat
Additional Features
  • Body Colour Door Handles
  • Battery rundown protection
  • Front & rear stabilizer bars
  • Non-locking glove box
  • Hydraulic pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Automatic headlamp control
  • Body colour body side mouldings
  • Rear liftgate w/pwr touch pad activated release
  • Rear floor HVAC ducts
  • Dual sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
  • Dual Chrome Tip Exhaust
  • 150 amp alternator
  • Thermostatically controlled engine block heater
  • (3) front & (2) rear cup holders
  • (4) cargo area floor tie-downs
  • Rear compartment cargo net
  • Child safety seat "LATCH" system-inc: Lower Anchorage & Top Tether for Children in all rear positions
  • Body colour spoiler
  • 16" spare tire w/steel wheel mounted inside under load floor
  • Body colour pwr mirrors
  • Solar-Ray deep tinted rear door/quarter/rear glass w/light tint windshield front doors
  • Content theft deterrent-inc: programmable horn & lamp activation
  • Rear seat armrest w/cup holders
  • Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags w/passenger sensing system
  • Sport specific leather trimmed tilt steering wheel w/radio controls
  • Sport specific IP centre trim
  • Driver seatback map pocket
  • P235/50R18 all-season BSW tires
  • 18" x 7" aluminum wheels
  • 3.6L SFI V6 ENGINE
  • Lighting-inc: centre dome, rear cargo area, console & dual reading lamps
  • (2) 12 volt pwr points-inc: (1) front, (1) rear seat
  • Front hi-low windshield wipers w/3-speed variable delay, mist & wash
  • Front seat belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters
  • Front license plate mounting provisions (Included for vehicles shipped to BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, NU, ON)
  • Centre console-inc: flip up/down armrest, storage bin, coin holder, slide-out dual cup holders, CD rack, lower storage area, top storage pockets, lower side storage nets
  • Driver info centre-inc: personalization & vehicle info features w/outside temp, odometer, compass
  • Body colour bumper, fascia, lower rocker mouldings, front & rear brand bars
  • Sport specific gauge cluster-inc: speedometer, temp, trip odometer, tachometer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

2016 RAM 1500 SLT
 130,158 KM
$22,599 + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 FX4
 122,616 KM
$16,500 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Tucson ...
 144,326 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

Send A Message