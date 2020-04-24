2008 Chevrolet Equinox

Convenience Cruise Control

remote start

Front door map pockets

Rear intermittent wiper

Front & rear floor mats w/carpeted inserts Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Extended life engine coolant Windows rear window defogger Exterior Tire Pressure Monitoring

Projector beam fog lights Suspension Performance Suspension Safety Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes

Brake/transmission shift interlock Security Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system

Rear door child security locks Media / Nav / Comm Hex family whip antenna Power Options Pwr windows w/express down Comfort Front manual air conditioning w/air filtration system

Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass Trim Chrome grille & liftgate accents w/Chevrolet bowtie Seating Rear seating-inc: fore-aft sliding (5cm fore/15cm aft) 60/40 split folding seat

Additional Features Body Colour Door Handles

Battery rundown protection

Front & rear stabilizer bars

Non-locking glove box

Hydraulic pwr rack & pinion steering

Automatic headlamp control

Body colour body side mouldings

Rear liftgate w/pwr touch pad activated release

Rear floor HVAC ducts

Dual sunvisors w/vanity mirrors

Dual Chrome Tip Exhaust

150 amp alternator

Thermostatically controlled engine block heater

(3) front & (2) rear cup holders

(4) cargo area floor tie-downs

Rear compartment cargo net

Child safety seat "LATCH" system-inc: Lower Anchorage & Top Tether for Children in all rear positions

Body colour spoiler

16" spare tire w/steel wheel mounted inside under load floor

Body colour pwr mirrors

Solar-Ray deep tinted rear door/quarter/rear glass w/light tint windshield front doors

Content theft deterrent-inc: programmable horn & lamp activation

Rear seat armrest w/cup holders

Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags w/passenger sensing system

Sport specific leather trimmed tilt steering wheel w/radio controls

Sport specific IP centre trim

Driver seatback map pocket

P235/50R18 all-season BSW tires

18" x 7" aluminum wheels

3.6L SFI V6 ENGINE

Lighting-inc: centre dome, rear cargo area, console & dual reading lamps

(2) 12 volt pwr points-inc: (1) front, (1) rear seat

Front hi-low windshield wipers w/3-speed variable delay, mist & wash

Front seat belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters

Front license plate mounting provisions (Included for vehicles shipped to BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, NU, ON)

Centre console-inc: flip up/down armrest, storage bin, coin holder, slide-out dual cup holders, CD rack, lower storage area, top storage pockets, lower side storage nets

Driver info centre-inc: personalization & vehicle info features w/outside temp, odometer, compass

Body colour bumper, fascia, lower rocker mouldings, front & rear brand bars

Sport specific gauge cluster-inc: speedometer, temp, trip odometer, tachometer

