2008 Chevrolet Impala

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Emergency Trunk Release

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Rear Reading Lamps

Floor mats

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Power Driver Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Steel Wheels Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Additional Features Wheel Covers

Telematics

3.5L SFI FLEXIBLE FUEL (GAS/ETHANOL) V6 ENGINE W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.