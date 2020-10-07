2008 Chevrolet Malibu

+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Safetied, Trade! Nice All Season Tires!! New Brakes! Well Looked After, with 135,000km! Well Equipped! Known Chevy comfort & Reliability! Very Efficient Sedan, Clean Title. Front Wheel Drive with Powerful but economical 4 cylinder engine paired to a automatic Transmission! Great ride! It is very well maintained, fresh oil change, service and safetyready for its new owner, Efficient daily driver,134,900kms , features include ..., am/fm cd changer, Power windows, locks & mirrors, 2 sets of keys,... Come down and take this great driving car for a test drive. Drives like New! Great condition ...Very fairly priced at $6950.00 plus taxes, no extra hidden fees!
Give us a call or send us an email to set up a test drive appointment today. Our no pressure sales staff would be happy to look after you. Vehicle history report comes with all of our vehicles.
So Why Buy at Westside Sales Ltd. ????
* 34 years in business with the same ownership
* All vehicles are freshly safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff
* The industry leading car proof history report comes with all of our vehicles.
* Our no pressure sales staff
* Our No Gimmick Pricing! ....just how we've always done business
* Warranties available are available on all vehicles
* an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau
* Westside Sales is not your standard used car dealership it is a dealership with standards.
While there are other dealership options we look forward to the opportunity to earn you as a customer. Come find out for yourself....
Westside Sales Ltd is located at 1461 Waverley Street between Chevrier and McGillvary. Buy with confidence, we have a A+ ratiing with the Better Business Bureau and are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.
