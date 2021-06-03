Menu
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

106,942 KM

$11,248

+ tax & licensing
$11,248

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT |**AS TRADED**| Locally Owned | Low Km's |

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT |**AS TRADED**| Locally Owned | Low Km's |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

$11,248

+ taxes & licensing

106,942KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7166915
  • Stock #: F416MD
  • VIN: 2GCEK133781268667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Desert Brown Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,942 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include tax
How the Birchwood Wholesale Direct Program benefits the consumer:
- Below market price with no reconditioning Costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report And Car Fax Report Provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
-Perfect For First Time Car Buyers, And Value Hunters
Public Offer Before Wholesale!

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**

NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be picked up by tow truck or flat bed. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.

Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Steering
Power Locks
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Front Reading Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Stereo
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
VINYL TRIM
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
4 Spd Automatic Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors
Split Front Bench Seats
Overdrive Switch
Gasoline Fuel System
8 Cyl Engine

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

