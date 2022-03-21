Menu
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

161,000 KM

Details Description

$18,800

+ tax & licensing
$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Z71 Crew - 5.3L V8, Bucket Seats, Tow Pkg

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Z71 Crew - 5.3L V8, Bucket Seats, Tow Pkg

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

161,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8790827
  Stock #: GT7235
  VIN: 2GCEK133281297882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GT7235
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** LOW K Z71 CREW CAB! *** 5.3L V8, BUCKET SEATS & SPORT CONSOLE!! *** STEP BARS, BED LINER, TOW PACKAGE!!! *** Now available, low kilometer trade in from rural Manitoba. Carfax reports regular servicing at Melnick Motors in Beausejour, and overall excellent history, clean title. Some corrosion starting as expected for a vehicle this age. Interior in very good condition, and body overall is also in very good condition. Starts strong, shifts well, four wheel drive works. Upgraded with a bed liner, step bars, fender flares. Michelin tires have good tread remaining. Higher option package including Z71 off-road suspension, sport-style centre console, bucket seats, dual climate control, satellite radio, power everything. 4WD hi / low / auto, trailer hitch received and transmission tow/haul mode.

Please note this vehicle is being sold on an 'as-traded' basis meaning a passed Manitoba safety inspection will be the responsibility of the purchaser to complete. Dealers welcome, or general public if looking for an opportunity to purchase at a wholesale price are welcome as well. Mechanic's feel free to bring your own R-Plate for a short road test, or ask a sales representative to borrow a plate if you don't have your own. Priced aggressively for a low km GM crew, especially with the 5.3L. Just 161,000 kilometers, and sale priced at only $18,800.



Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

