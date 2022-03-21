$18,800+ tax & licensing
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Z71 Crew - 5.3L V8, Bucket Seats, Tow Pkg
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
161,000KM
Used
- Stock #: GT7235
- VIN: 2GCEK133281297882
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 161,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please note this vehicle is being sold on an 'as-traded' basis meaning a passed Manitoba safety inspection will be the responsibility of the purchaser to complete. Dealers welcome, or general public if looking for an opportunity to purchase at a wholesale price are welcome as well. Mechanic's feel free to bring your own R-Plate for a short road test, or ask a sales representative to borrow a plate if you don't have your own. Priced aggressively for a low km GM crew, especially with the 5.3L. Just 161,000 kilometers, and sale priced at only $18,800.
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
