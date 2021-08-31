Menu
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

336,000 KM

Details Description

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

204-633-1135

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

Reg Cab 4x4

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

Reg Cab 4x4

Location

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-633-1135

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

336,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7656061
  VIN: igt

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 336,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just in 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Reg cab 4x4 9900 GVW 6.0 L v8 air tilt cruise pl pw one owner former fleet unit . Just going in for a new safety $8900 plus taxes 339,000 km Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak point hwy Winnipeg 204 633 1135 DP0789 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-633-XXXX

204-633-1135

