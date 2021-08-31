+ taxes & licensing
Just in 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Reg cab 4x4 9900 GVW 6.0 L v8 air tilt cruise pl pw one owner former fleet unit . Just going in for a new safety $8900 plus taxes 339,000 km Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak point hwy Winnipeg 204 633 1135 DP0789 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca
