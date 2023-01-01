$16,991+ tax & licensing
2008 Chevrolet Uplander
WHEELCHAIR VAN
2008 Chevrolet Uplander
WHEELCHAIR VAN
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
$16,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GOLD MIST METALLIC
- Interior Colour Gold
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 29,617 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
***COMING SOON, WHEELCHAIR VAN, ONLY 29K KMS, SIDELOAD POWER RAMP, POWER SLIDING DOOR, REMOVABLE FRONT SEAT, CLEAN TITLE****
*****VALUE PRICED AT $16,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: jack, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 8, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.7, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.3, Rear brake diameter: 11.8, Rear brake type: disc, Rear brake width: 0.5, Cargo area light, Cupholders: front / rear / third row, One-touch windows: 1, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering, Reading lights: front / rear, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: door pockets / front seatback, Vanity mirrors: dual, Axle ratio: 3.29, Auxiliary oil cooler, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate, Side door type: dual manual sliding, Gauge: tachometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Daytime running lights, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on, Side mirror adjustments: power, OEM roof height: undefined, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: 4, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4, Rear headrests: 2, Rear seat folding: one-piece, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: removable bucket, Third row headrests: 2, Third row seat folding: split, Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 17.6, Turns lock-to-lock: 3.1, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear suspension classification: semi-independent, Rear suspension type: torsion beam, Phone: hands free, Phone antenna, Satellite communications: OnStar, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheel covers: full, Wheels: steel, Front wipers: intermittent, Power windows, Rear quarter windows: swing out
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Interior
Exterior
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Silverline Motors
Email Silverline Motors
Silverline Motors
Call Dealer
204-509-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-509-0008