2008 Chevrolet Uplander

Menu
Account
Sign In
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?*** *FINANCING AVAILABLE* *CLEAN TITLE ONLY* *TRADE-INS WELCOME* *7 DAY INSURANCE* *3 MONTH WARRANTY* *MB SAFETY* *NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE* ***COMING SOON, WHEELCHAIR VAN, ONLY 29K KMS, SIDELOAD POWER RAMP, POWER SLIDING DOOR, REMOVABLE FRONT SEAT, CLEAN TITLE**** *****VALUE PRICED AT $16,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED****** *****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST****** *****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008***** INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: jack, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 8, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.7, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.3, Rear brake diameter: 11.8, Rear brake type: disc, Rear brake width: 0.5, Cargo area light, Cupholders: front / rear / third row, One-touch windows: 1, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering, Reading lights: front / rear, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: door pockets / front seatback, Vanity mirrors: dual, Axle ratio: 3.29, Auxiliary oil cooler, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate, Side door type: dual manual sliding, Gauge: tachometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Daytime running lights, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on, Side mirror adjustments: power, OEM roof height: undefined, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: 4, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4, Rear headrests: 2, Rear seat folding: one-piece, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: removable bucket, Third row headrests: 2, Third row seat folding: split, Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 17.6, Turns lock-to-lock: 3.1, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear suspension classification: semi-independent, Rear suspension type: torsion beam, Phone: hands free, Phone antenna, Satellite communications: OnStar, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheel covers: full, Wheels: steel, Front wipers: intermittent, Power windows, Rear quarter windows: swing out

2008 Chevrolet Uplander

29,617 KM

Details Description Features

$16,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Chevrolet Uplander

WHEELCHAIR VAN

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Chevrolet Uplander

WHEELCHAIR VAN

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

Contact Seller

$16,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
29,617KM
Used
VIN 1GNDV23W08D185323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GOLD MIST METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Gold
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,617 KM

Vehicle Description

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*TRADE-INS WELCOME*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*

***COMING SOON, WHEELCHAIR VAN, ONLY 29K KMS, SIDELOAD POWER RAMP, POWER SLIDING DOOR, REMOVABLE FRONT SEAT, CLEAN TITLE****



*****VALUE PRICED AT $16,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****



INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: jack, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 8, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.7, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.3, Rear brake diameter: 11.8, Rear brake type: disc, Rear brake width: 0.5, Cargo area light, Cupholders: front / rear / third row, One-touch windows: 1, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering, Reading lights: front / rear, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: door pockets / front seatback, Vanity mirrors: dual, Axle ratio: 3.29, Auxiliary oil cooler, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate, Side door type: dual manual sliding, Gauge: tachometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Daytime running lights, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on, Side mirror adjustments: power, OEM roof height: undefined, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: 4, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4, Rear headrests: 2, Rear seat folding: one-piece, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: removable bucket, Third row headrests: 2, Third row seat folding: split, Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 17.6, Turns lock-to-lock: 3.1, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear suspension classification: semi-independent, Rear suspension type: torsion beam, Phone: hands free, Phone antenna, Satellite communications: OnStar, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheel covers: full, Wheels: steel, Front wipers: intermittent, Power windows, Rear quarter windows: swing out

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Power Door Locks
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: AM/FM

Additional Features

Radio data system
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel: tilt
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Antenna type: mast
Front brake width: 1.3
Phone antenna
Satellite communications: OnStar
Phone: hands free
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver seat manual adjustments: 4
Rear headrests: 2
Rear seat folding: one-piece
Auxiliary audio input: jack
Third row headrests: 2
Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.1
Vanity mirrors: dual
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Wheels: steel
Front brake diameter: 11.7
Wheel covers: full
Side door type: dual manual sliding
Rear quarter windows: swing out
Rear brake width: 0.5
Axle ratio: 3.29
Rear seat type: removable bucket
Steering ratio: 17.6
Third row seat folding: split
OEM roof height: undefined
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Cupholders: front / rear / third row
Reading lights: front / rear
Storage: door pockets / front seatback
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Silverline Motors

Used 2008 Ford Edge Limited for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2008 Ford Edge Limited 223,898 KM $8,991 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Subaru Forester 2.5X TOURING PACKAGE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2009 Subaru Forester 2.5X TOURING PACKAGE 60,284 KM $16,491 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Chevrolet Uplander WHEELCHAIR VAN for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2008 Chevrolet Uplander WHEELCHAIR VAN 29,617 KM $16,991 + tax & lic

Email Silverline Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

Call Dealer

204-509-XXXX

(click to show)

204-509-0008

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,991

+ taxes & licensing

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

Contact Seller
2008 Chevrolet Uplander