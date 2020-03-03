Menu
2008 Chrysler Town & Country

Limited

2008 Chrysler Town & Country

Limited

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 165,367KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4794276
  • Stock #: 395781
  • VIN: 2A8HR64X48R675802
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Beige
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Due to the current situation regarding COVID-19, we are now APPOINTMENT ONLY. Please contact us at (204) 615-6979 to book.

Fully loaded with, backup camera, heated leather seats, bluetooth, power sliding doors and more!

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.
Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
Phone Number: (204)615-6979

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Convenience
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • Remote Start System
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Rear window wiper w/washer
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Power Options
  • Pwr Liftgate
  • Pwr adjustable pedals w/memory
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Additional Features
  • Tip Start
  • ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
  • Front air dam
  • Driver & front passenger advanced multistage air bags
  • All row side curtain air bags
  • Bright side rails & black crossbars
  • Dual pwr sliding doors
  • High intensity discharge automatic headlamps w/time delay
  • Leather wrapped steering wheel w/mounted audio controls
  • ParkSense rear parking assist
  • 4.0L SOHC SMPI 24V V6 engine
  • Chrome fold-away heated pwr mirrors w/driver auto dimming, memory, integrated turn signals
  • Air conditioning-inc: 3-zone auto temp control, air filtration

