2008 Dodge Avenger

298,501 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

SE **New Arrival**

Location

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

298,501KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10503489
  • Stock #: U2498D

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Inferno Red Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Dark/Light Slate Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 298,501 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2008 Dodge Avenger SE **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine will keep you going. This Dodge Avenger comes equipped with these options: STANDARD PAINT (STD), P215/60R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES, LUXURY FRONT/REAR FLOOR MATS, CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEATS (STD), 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD), 24Y CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L engine, 4-speed automatic trans, 2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD), 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM WHEELS, Variable-intermittent windshield wipers, and Tire pressure monitor warning lamp. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Luxury front/rear floor mats

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
P215/60R17 all-season BSW tires
4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD)
STANDARD PAINT (STD)
CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEATS (STD)
24Y CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L engine 4-speed automatic trans

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

