Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Dodge Avenger

103,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

New York Auto

204-612-5098

Contact Seller
2008 Dodge Avenger

2008 Dodge Avenger

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Dodge Avenger

SXT

Location

New York Auto

1585 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Y2

204-612-5098

  1. 5469515
  2. 5469515
  3. 5469515
  4. 5469515
  5. 5469515
  6. 5469515
  7. 5469515
  8. 5469515
  9. 5469515
  10. 5469515
  11. 5469515
  12. 5469515
  13. 5469515
  14. 5469515
  15. 5469515
  16. 5469515
  17. 5469515
  18. 5469515
  19. 5469515
  20. 5469515
  21. 5469515
  22. 5469515
  23. 5469515
  24. 5469515
  25. 5469515
  26. 5469515
Contact Seller

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

103,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5469515
  • VIN: 1B3LC56RX8N110027

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 103,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 DODGE AVENGER low km only 103000 automatic clean title
asking only $5995

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
SECURITY ALARM
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Compact Spare Tire
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
Luxury front/rear floor mats
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Solar control glass
Normal Duty Suspension
Brake/Park Interlock
Dual-note horn
Front advanced multi-stage airbags
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr accessory delay
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour fascias
Bright/black grille
Removable short mast antenna
60/40 folding rear bench seat
SPEED CONTROL
Front stabilizer bar
120-amp alternator
Full floor carpeting
Rear armrest
Rear door child protection locks
radio data system (RDS)
Black windshield mouldings
Supplemental front/rear side-curtain airbags
Supplemental side airbags
Pwr trunk lid release
Inside trunk emergency release
(5) 3-point seat belts-inc: front height adjustable shoulder belts
Tilt/telescopic sport steering wheel
Instrument panel chill zone bin
Lighting-inc: trunk lamp
Silver instrument panel w/chrome accent bezel
Child seat anchor system w/upper tether anchors, LATCH ready
Electroluminescent instrumentation-inc: 240-KPH speedometer, tachometer, outside temp display
2.7L DOHC MPI 24-VALVE V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From New York Auto

2003 Acura TL
 162,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra
 103,000 KM
$8,695 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Yaris
 128,000 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic

Email New York Auto

New York Auto

New York Auto

1585 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Y2

Call Dealer

204-612-XXXX

(click to show)

204-612-5098

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory