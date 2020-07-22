2008 Dodge Avenger

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Security SECURITY ALARM Sentry key theft deterrent system Convenience Compact Spare Tire Variable-intermittent windshield wipers Luxury front/rear floor mats Comfort Illuminated Entry Windows Rear Window Defroster Solar control glass Suspension Normal Duty Suspension Safety Brake/Park Interlock Dual-note horn Front advanced multi-stage airbags Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr accessory delay Trim Body-colour door handles Body-colour fascias Bright/black grille Media / Nav / Comm Removable short mast antenna Seating 60/40 folding rear bench seat

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Front stabilizer bar 120-amp alternator Full floor carpeting Rear armrest Rear door child protection locks radio data system (RDS) Black windshield mouldings Supplemental front/rear side-curtain airbags Supplemental side airbags Pwr trunk lid release Inside trunk emergency release (5) 3-point seat belts-inc: front height adjustable shoulder belts Tilt/telescopic sport steering wheel Instrument panel chill zone bin Lighting-inc: trunk lamp Silver instrument panel w/chrome accent bezel Child seat anchor system w/upper tether anchors, LATCH ready Electroluminescent instrumentation-inc: 240-KPH speedometer, tachometer, outside temp display 2.7L DOHC MPI 24-VALVE V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE

