2008 Dodge Avenger

Sentry key theft deterrent system
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
Luxury front/rear floor mats
Front advanced multi-stage airbags
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Removable short mast antenna
60/40 folding rear bench seat
Rear door child protection locks
Black windshield mouldings
Supplemental front/rear side-curtain airbags
Supplemental side airbags
Inside trunk emergency release
(5) 3-point seat belts-inc: front height adjustable shoulder belts
Tilt/telescopic sport steering wheel
Instrument panel chill zone bin
Silver instrument panel w/chrome accent bezel
Child seat anchor system w/upper tether anchors, LATCH ready
Electroluminescent instrumentation-inc: 240-KPH speedometer, tachometer, outside temp display
2.7L DOHC MPI 24-VALVE V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.