2008 Dodge Avenger

247,400 KM

Details Description Features

$2,655

+ tax & licensing
$2,655

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

2008 Dodge Avenger

2008 Dodge Avenger

SXT | As Traded | No Accidents |

2008 Dodge Avenger

SXT | As Traded | No Accidents |

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$2,655

+ taxes & licensing

247,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8233977
  • Stock #: 22006A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Dark/Light Slate Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 247,400 KM

Vehicle Description

* As Traded * Not Safetied * Sunroof * Front Bucket Seats * Cruise Control * Push Start * 6 Speakers * Air Conditioning * Block Heater * Illuminated Entry * Premium Cloth Bucket Seats * Remote Keyless Entry * And More! FWD 4-Speed Automatic VLP 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC 24V Come In Or Call To Arrange Your Appointment And We Will Have This Vehicle Ready For A Test Drive. You Can Find Us At Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Located At 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB Or Call Us At 204-339-2011.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
18" x 7.0" aluminum wheels
4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
STANDARD PAINT (STD)
2.7L DOHC MPI 24-VALVE V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE
PREMIUM LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: YES Essentials seat fabric (STD)
28M CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.7L engine 4-speed automatic trans anti-lock 4-wheel disc brakes front/rear stabilizer bars
SPORT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: 18" x 7.0" aluminum wheels P215/55R18 all-season touring BSW tires fog lamps trunk lid spoiler
PWR SUNROOF -inc: express open/close left-rear passenger assist handle premium headliner front/rear aimable LED reading lamps dual visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

