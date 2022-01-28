$2,655+ tax & licensing
2008 Dodge Avenger
SXT | As Traded | No Accidents |
Location
Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge
1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9
204-500-1389
$2,655
- Listing ID: 8233977
- Stock #: 22006A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Dark/Light Slate Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 247,400 KM
Vehicle Description
* As Traded * Not Safetied * Sunroof * Front Bucket Seats * Cruise Control * Push Start * 6 Speakers * Air Conditioning * Block Heater * Illuminated Entry * Premium Cloth Bucket Seats * Remote Keyless Entry * And More! FWD 4-Speed Automatic VLP 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC 24V Come In Or Call To Arrange Your Appointment And We Will Have This Vehicle Ready For A Test Drive. You Can Find Us At Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Located At 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB Or Call Us At 204-339-2011.
Vehicle Features
