2008 Dodge Dakota

61,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,490

+ tax & licensing
Fort Rouge Auto Centre

204-261-1847

4WD Ext Cab SXT - Low Kms

Location

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

204-261-1847

61,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6726620
  • Stock #: 4746
  • VIN: 1D7HW32K58S605851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 4746
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Ex-Government Vehicle, Well Maintained, Only 61,000 KM, 6 Cyl, Auto, Quad Cab 4X4, A/C, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Keyless Entry, Much More, Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, **No Fees** (taxes not included) If You Prefer to text - 204-297-0401 DEALER PERMIT # 4273

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
All Equipped
Cloth Interior

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

