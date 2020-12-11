Menu
2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

199,000 KM

$3,388

$3,388

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

SE

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$3,388

+ taxes & licensing

199,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6349838
  • Stock #: F3RJKH
  • VIN: 2D8HN44P88R122322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Once you see how transparent this description is, just imagine how transparent your purchase experience will be with us!

Experience the difference at BIRCHWOOD KIA WEST in the POINTE WEST AUTOPARK.

Whenever possible, the vehicle photos shown are of the ACTUAL vehicle. This provides the best online shopping experience for our valued customers.

Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.com for the most up to date inventory and offers.

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

