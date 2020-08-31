Menu
2008 Dodge Ram 1500

177,200 KM

Details

$9,980

+ tax & licensing
$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

SLT

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

177,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5719770
  • Stock #: 2143
  • VIN: 1D7HU18248S625316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 2143
  • Mileage 177,200 KM

Vehicle Description

MCWilliam Auto Service

THIS PRICE IS NOT A MISPRINT!!! At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES SO YOU CAN TOO! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome. Call our office @204-560-1234 sales @204-560-1231/Sales@204-560-1232 cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 cell or Visit us at 155 McPhillips St. WINNIPEG MB R3E 2J8 *Price does not include PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Column
CARGO LAMP
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Cigar Lighter
Passenger assist handle
Variable-speed intermittent windshield wipers
12V auxiliary pwr outlet
Mini Floor Console
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Full-size spare tire w/steel wheel & winch-type carrier
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr accessory delay
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
Dual-note horn
Driver/passenger multi-stage frontal airbags
Rear underseat storage compartment
Fixed long mast antenna
Sentry key theft-deterrent system
Bright/Bright Grille
SPEED CONTROL
3.92 Axle Ratio
Front stabilizer bar
Front air dam
136-amp alternator
Front license plate bracket
Front/rear HD shock absorbers
Removable tailgate w/caliper latches
Front shoulder belt height adjusters
600-amp maintenance-free battery
Electronically-controlled throttle
Electronic shift-on-the-fly part-time transfer case
Trailer tow wiring-inc: 4-pin connector
Floor tunnel insulation
Body-colour upper fascia
Bright front/rear bumper
Colour-keyed instrument panel bezel
Floor covering carpet
Sirius satellite radio-inc: 1-year service
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE
6.3' cargo box
9.25" rear axle ring gear diameter
Instrument cluster-inc: 200-KPH primary speedometer, tachometer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

