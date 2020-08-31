2008 Dodge Ram 1500

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Tilt Steering Column CARGO LAMP Front & Rear Floor Mats Cigar Lighter Passenger assist handle Variable-speed intermittent windshield wipers 12V auxiliary pwr outlet Mini Floor Console Exterior tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor System Full-size spare tire w/steel wheel & winch-type carrier Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Four Wheel Drive Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr accessory delay Safety Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes Dual-note horn Driver/passenger multi-stage frontal airbags Seating Rear underseat storage compartment Media / Nav / Comm Fixed long mast antenna Security Sentry key theft-deterrent system Trim Bright/Bright Grille

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL 3.92 Axle Ratio Front stabilizer bar Front air dam 136-amp alternator Front license plate bracket Front/rear HD shock absorbers Removable tailgate w/caliper latches Front shoulder belt height adjusters 600-amp maintenance-free battery Electronically-controlled throttle Electronic shift-on-the-fly part-time transfer case Trailer tow wiring-inc: 4-pin connector Floor tunnel insulation Body-colour upper fascia Bright front/rear bumper Colour-keyed instrument panel bezel Floor covering carpet Sirius satellite radio-inc: 1-year service 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE 6.3' cargo box 9.25" rear axle ring gear diameter Instrument cluster-inc: 200-KPH primary speedometer, tachometer

