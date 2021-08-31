2008 Dodge Ram 1500

$13,980 + taxes & licensing 1 8 2 , 9 0 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7977257

Stock #: 2747

VIN: 1D7HU18278J201828

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 182,909 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Seating Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Interior Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

