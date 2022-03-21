Menu
2008 Ford Econoline

101,105 KM

Details Description Features

$15,950

+ tax & licensing
$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2008 Ford Econoline

2008 Ford Econoline

E-150 Commercial

2008 Ford Econoline

E-150 Commercial

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

101,105KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8823410
  Stock #: 10525.0
  VIN: 1FTNE14W48DB48720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 101,105 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Low Km's!!!…This 2008 Econoline Cargo Van is paneled and insulated interior with interior shelving .  …Just safetied and serviced. New brakes and oil change. Ready to go to work.  One owner and well serviced….Runs & Drives very well. With only 100,000 km's this van is like new for a fraction of the price. Only $15,950. plus taxes.……  Carfax report available...  Call 204 488 3793 or text 204 514 1461 today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.  Extended warranties are also available at very reasonable prices.

Our no pressure sales staff would be happy to look after you.  So Why Buy at Westside Sales Ltd. ????   * 37 years in business with the same ownership   * All vehicles are freshly safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff   * The industry leading carproof history report comes with all of our vehicles.  * Our No Gimmick Pricing! ....just how we've always done business     * Westside Sales is not your standard used car dealership it is a dealership with standards.     While there are other dealership options we look forward to the opportunity to earn you as a customer. Come find out for yourself....  Westside Sales Ltd is located at 1461 Waverley Street between Chevrier and McGillvary. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    Come check out other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA  Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

