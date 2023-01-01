Menu
2008 Ford Edge

223,898 KM

$8,991

+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford Edge

Limited

2008 Ford Edge

Limited

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$8,991

+ taxes & licensing

223,898KM
Used
VIN 2FMDK49C38BB06156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Redfire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1379
  • Mileage 223,898 KM

Vehicle Description

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*TRADE-INS WELCOME*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*

****COMING SOON, FORD EDGE LIMITED, AWD, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, NAVI, CLIMATE CONTROL, ALL POWER OPTIONS, 20 INCH CHROME WHEELS, AM FM CD, ALARM KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START*****





*****VALUE PRICED AT $8,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****



INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: jack, In-Dash CD: 6 disc / MP3 Playback, Radio: AM/FM, Radio data system, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 9, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 12.6, Front brake type: disc, Front brake width: 1.1, Rear brake diameter: 11.9, Rear brake type: disc, Rear brake width: 1.1, Armrests: rear center with cupholders, Door sill trim: aluminum, Door trim: simulated alloy, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Shift knob trim: alloy / leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Keypad entry, Memorized settings: driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors, Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm, One-touch windows: 1, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V rear / 4 total / two 12V front, Power steering, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, 4WD type: on demand, Axle ratio: 3.16, Limited slip differential: center, Battery saver, Body side moldings: chrome, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Grille color: chrome, Mirror color: body-color, Rear spoiler, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate, Infotainment: SYNC, Clock, Compass, Gauge: tachometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto on/off, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: driver side only heated / heated, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, Parking sensors: front, Rear seatbelts: center 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat: heated, Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar, Driver seat power adjustments: 6, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat: heated, Passenger seat folding: folds flat, Passenger seat power adjustments: 6, Rear headrests: adjustable / 3, Rear seat folding: flat, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: leather-trimmed, Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 17.7, Turns lock-to-lock: 3.1, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: chrome aluminum alloy, Front wipers: speed sensitive / variable intermittent, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: dual speed, Solar-tinted glass: front, Window defogger: rear

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: AM/FM

Additional Features

Keypad Entry
Radio data system
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Front Brake Type: Disc
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Driver Seat Power Adjustments: 6
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Floor mat material: carpet
Center console: front console with storage
Overhead console: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Limited slip differential: center
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Headlights: auto on/off
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Grille color: chrome
Parking sensors: front
Rear seatbelts: center 3-point
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Door sill trim: aluminum
Antenna type: mast
Passenger seat power adjustments: 6
Total speakers: 9
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar
Rear brake width: 1.1
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Auxiliary audio input: jack
Rear brake diameter: 11.9
Rear seat folding: flat
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.1
4WD type: on demand
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Infotainment: SYNC
Front brake width: 1.1
Body side moldings: chrome
Solar-tinted glass: front
Axle ratio: 3.16
Door trim: simulated alloy
Rear wiper: dual speed
Passenger seat folding: folds flat
Window defogger: rear
Steering ratio: 17.7
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer
Wheels: chrome aluminum alloy
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Front wipers: speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
In-Dash CD: 6 disc / MP3 Playback
Shift knob trim: alloy / leather
Side mirrors: driver side only heated / heated
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Memorized settings: driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V rear / 4 total / two 12V front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

$8,991

+ taxes & licensing

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

2008 Ford Edge