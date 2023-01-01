$8,991+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford Edge
Limited
2008 Ford Edge
Limited
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
$8,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Redfire Clearcoat Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1379
- Mileage 223,898 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
****COMING SOON, FORD EDGE LIMITED, AWD, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, NAVI, CLIMATE CONTROL, ALL POWER OPTIONS, 20 INCH CHROME WHEELS, AM FM CD, ALARM KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START*****
*****VALUE PRICED AT $8,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: jack, In-Dash CD: 6 disc / MP3 Playback, Radio: AM/FM, Radio data system, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 9, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 12.6, Front brake type: disc, Front brake width: 1.1, Rear brake diameter: 11.9, Rear brake type: disc, Rear brake width: 1.1, Armrests: rear center with cupholders, Door sill trim: aluminum, Door trim: simulated alloy, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Shift knob trim: alloy / leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Keypad entry, Memorized settings: driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors, Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm, One-touch windows: 1, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V rear / 4 total / two 12V front, Power steering, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, 4WD type: on demand, Axle ratio: 3.16, Limited slip differential: center, Battery saver, Body side moldings: chrome, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Grille color: chrome, Mirror color: body-color, Rear spoiler, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate, Infotainment: SYNC, Clock, Compass, Gauge: tachometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto on/off, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: driver side only heated / heated, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, Parking sensors: front, Rear seatbelts: center 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat: heated, Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar, Driver seat power adjustments: 6, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat: heated, Passenger seat folding: folds flat, Passenger seat power adjustments: 6, Rear headrests: adjustable / 3, Rear seat folding: flat, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: leather-trimmed, Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 17.7, Turns lock-to-lock: 3.1, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: chrome aluminum alloy, Front wipers: speed sensitive / variable intermittent, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: dual speed, Solar-tinted glass: front, Window defogger: rear
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Silverline Motors
Email Silverline Motors
Silverline Motors
Call Dealer
204-509-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-509-0008