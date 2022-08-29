Menu
2008 Ford Edge

256,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,495

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

SEL **AS-IS**

Location

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

256,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9068986
  • Stock #: F4R5J2
  • VIN: 2FMDK48C98BA68496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 256,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include taxes.
How the Birchwood As-Is Program benefits the consumer:

- Below market price with no reconditioning costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report And Car Fax Report provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
- Perfect for first time car buyers and value hunters.
- Public offer before wholesale.

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**

NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be picked up by tow truck or flat bed. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.

Experience is Everything at Birchwood KIA West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba KIA Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Buying a car should be fun! Come have fun with us!

Open 24 hours a day at birchwoodkiawest.ca
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
Body Colour Door Handles
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Intermittent speed-sensitive windshield wipers
Automatic quad beam halogen headlamps
Body colour spoiler
Grille w/chrome horizontal bars
Manual folding pwr side mirrors
Rear 2-speed wiper
Solar tinted front windows
Body colour upper/MIC black lower bumpers
Fog lamps w/chrome bezel
Privacy glass on rear doors, quarter windows & liftgate
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
rear window defogger
Front Reading Lamps
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Roof Antenna
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Front air conditioning
(2) coat hooks
Rear centre armrest
Sirius satellite radio w/6-month subscription
Front seatback map pockets
Overhead console w/sunglass holder
(2) cargo tie-down hooks
(2) grab handles
(6) cup holders
1st & 2nd row map lamps
60/40 fold-flat reclining 2nd row bench seats
Chromed door handles
Dual zone automatic temp control w/particulate air filter
Message centre w/compass
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch down & front/rear disable
Rear cargo management system located under floor
Sliding front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Textured aluminum instrument panel finish
Battery saver w/accessory delay
Leather wrapped shifter w/colour keyed shift knob
(4) 12V pwr points
Front console-inc: storage tray w/divider
Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, low washer fluid, oil pressure, fuel cap, oil change reminder, door/liftgate ajar, low coolant, tire pressure monitoring system, lamp outage indicator
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Compact Spare Tire
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Temporary spare tire
3.16 Axle Ratio
Dual chromed rolled exhaust tips
3.5L DOHC SMPI V6 DURATEC 35 ENGINE
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Satellite Radio
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Side Impact Air Bags
Rear child safety locks
Front dual stage air bags w/occupant classification system
LATCH (Lower Anchors & Tethers for CHildren)-inc: (2) in 2nd row
Safety canopy system w/rollover sensor
Personal Safety System-inc: seat belt pretensioners, load limiting retractors, front height adjustable seat belts, driver seat positioning sensor, crash severity sensor, front BeltMinder
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

