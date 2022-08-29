2008 Ford Edge

$3,495 + taxes & licensing 2 5 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Charcoal Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 256,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows Body Colour Door Handles Auto On/Off Headlamps Intermittent speed-sensitive windshield wipers Automatic quad beam halogen headlamps Body colour spoiler Grille w/chrome horizontal bars Manual folding pwr side mirrors Rear 2-speed wiper Solar tinted front windows Body colour upper/MIC black lower bumpers Fog lamps w/chrome bezel Privacy glass on rear doors, quarter windows & liftgate Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning rear window defogger Front Reading Lamps Electrochromic rearview mirror Illuminated Entry Cargo Area Light Rear Window Defroster Roof Antenna SecuriLock passive anti-theft system Front air conditioning (2) coat hooks Rear centre armrest Sirius satellite radio w/6-month subscription Front seatback map pockets Overhead console w/sunglass holder (2) cargo tie-down hooks (2) grab handles (6) cup holders 1st & 2nd row map lamps 60/40 fold-flat reclining 2nd row bench seats Chromed door handles Dual zone automatic temp control w/particulate air filter Message centre w/compass Pwr windows w/driver one-touch down & front/rear disable Rear cargo management system located under floor Sliding front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors Textured aluminum instrument panel finish Battery saver w/accessory delay Leather wrapped shifter w/colour keyed shift knob (4) 12V pwr points Front console-inc: storage tray w/divider Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, low washer fluid, oil pressure, fuel cap, oil change reminder, door/liftgate ajar, low coolant, tire pressure monitoring system, lamp outage indicator Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Compact Spare Tire Pwr rack & pinion steering Independent MacPherson strut front suspension Independent multi-link rear suspension Temporary spare tire 3.16 Axle Ratio Dual chromed rolled exhaust tips 3.5L DOHC SMPI V6 DURATEC 35 ENGINE Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm Satellite Radio Safety Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Side Impact Air Bags Rear child safety locks Front dual stage air bags w/occupant classification system LATCH (Lower Anchors & Tethers for CHildren)-inc: (2) in 2nd row Safety canopy system w/rollover sensor Personal Safety System-inc: seat belt pretensioners, load limiting retractors, front height adjustable seat belts, driver seat positioning sensor, crash severity sensor, front BeltMinder Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

