2008 Ford Escape

129,163 KM

$3,655

+ tax & licensing
$3,655

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

2008 Ford Escape

2008 Ford Escape

Limited [AS TRADED]

2008 Ford Escape

Limited [AS TRADED]

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$3,655

+ taxes & licensing

129,163KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5566461
  • Stock #: 19832A
  • VIN: 1FMCU94188KD13768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 19832A
  • Mileage 129,163 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ford Escape has a strong Gas V6 3.0L/181 engine powering this Automatic transmission. White-faced instrument gauges, Wheel nut wrench & jack, Underbody-mounted mini spare tire.*These Packages Will Make Your Ford Escape Limited the Envy of Onlookers*Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt steering column, SIRIUS satellite radio w/(6) month subscription, Side intrusion door beams, Shifter bezel w/chrome insert, SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system, Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags, Roof rack w/adjustable crossbars, Reverse sensing system, Remote keyless entry w/(2) key fobs, Rear window defroster, Rear floor heat ducts, Rear cargo area light, Rear 2-speed window wiper, Pwr windows w/1-touch-down on driver door.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: If youre looking for traditional SUV features, such as high ground clearance and a high seating position, but you want it in a smaller, more fuel-efficient package, the 2008 Ford Escape makes a good choice.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

