1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9
204-500-1389
This Ford Escape has a strong Gas V6 3.0L/181 engine powering this Automatic transmission. White-faced instrument gauges, Wheel nut wrench & jack, Underbody-mounted mini spare tire.*These Packages Will Make Your Ford Escape Limited the Envy of Onlookers*Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt steering column, SIRIUS satellite radio w/(6) month subscription, Side intrusion door beams, Shifter bezel w/chrome insert, SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system, Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags, Roof rack w/adjustable crossbars, Reverse sensing system, Remote keyless entry w/(2) key fobs, Rear window defroster, Rear floor heat ducts, Rear cargo area light, Rear 2-speed window wiper, Pwr windows w/1-touch-down on driver door.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: If youre looking for traditional SUV features, such as high ground clearance and a high seating position, but you want it in a smaller, more fuel-efficient package, the 2008 Ford Escape makes a good choice.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9.
