2008 Ford Escape

$6,399 + taxes & licensing 1 7 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7360715

7360715 VIN: 1FMCU03118KB56808

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Tan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 172,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.