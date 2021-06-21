Menu
2008 Ford Escape

172,000 KM

Details Description

$6,399

+ tax & licensing
$6,399

+ taxes & licensing

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

2008 Ford Escape

2008 Ford Escape

XLT

2008 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

$6,399

+ taxes & licensing

172,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7360715
  VIN: 1FMCU03118KB56808

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Green
  Interior Colour Tan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $132.07 bi-weekly over 48 months at 6.99% OAC.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Car Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400; CELL: Call/text (204)-807-1044

Email Famous Motors

Famous Motors

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-XXXX

204-222-1400

