Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford Escape

139,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Pro

204-298-0123

Contact Seller
2008 Ford Escape

2008 Ford Escape

Limited AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford Escape

Limited AWD

Location

Imports Pro

312 Nairn Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2L 0W9

204-298-0123

  1. 7438127
  2. 7438127
  3. 7438127
  4. 7438127
  5. 7438127
  6. 7438127
  7. 7438127
  8. 7438127
  9. 7438127
  10. 7438127
  11. 7438127
  12. 7438127
  13. 7438127
Contact Seller

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

139,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7438127
  • VIN: 1FMCU94168KA88914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

-- One Owner --

2008 Ford Escape Limited V6, 139000 kms. Fully loaded w/ all power options, Leather interior, Sunroof, Parking sensor, All Wheel Drive, Heated seats and more.

-- Safety certified

-- 1 Year Power train warranty included

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Imports Pro

2011 Acura MDX SH-AW...
 163,000 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2011 Infiniti G37 Se...
 136,000 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Camry HY...
 92,000 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic

Email Imports Pro

Imports Pro

Imports Pro

312 Nairn Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2L 0W9

Call Dealer

204-298-XXXX

(click to show)

204-298-0123

Quick Links
Directions Inventory