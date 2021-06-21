Menu
2008 Ford Escape

132,500 KM

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

2008 Ford Escape

2008 Ford Escape

XLT

2008 Ford Escape

XLT

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

132,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7500060
  VIN: 1FMCU93Z98KD73274

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Green
  Interior Colour Grey
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 132,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $105.84 bi-weekly over 48 months at 6.99% OAC.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Carfax Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400 or Cell: Call/Text (204) 807-1044

Famous Motors

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

