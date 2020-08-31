2008 Ford Expedition

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Clock Cupholders: Front Exterior Roof Rack Roof Rails TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Comfort rear air conditioning Cargo Area Light Windows Rear Privacy Glass

Additional Features Rear Split 3 Third Row MP3 Playback 2 10 Keypad Entry side mirrors auto on/off Radio data system Rear door type: Liftgate Braking Assist Lumbar Roll Stability Control Sunglasses holder integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Conversation mirror Radio: AM/FM Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback One-Touch Windows: 1 Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4 ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front wipers: intermittent Gauge: tachometer In-Dash CD: 6 disc Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Steering wheel: tilt Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Center console: front console with storage Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Liftgate window: manual flip-up Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Rear wiper: intermittent Auxiliary audio input: MP3 Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Storage: door pockets Headlights: auto delay off Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Third row headrests: adjustable Spare wheel type: steel Center console trim: alloy Grille color: chrome Rear seatbelts: center 3-point Front struts Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer Front brake diameter: 13.8 Front brake width: 1.3 Rear brake width: 0.9 Locking differential: center Running boards: step Tow hooks: front Headphone jacks: rear Memorized settings: driver seat Antenna type: element Multi-functional information center Wheels: aluminum Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Exhaust tip color: chrome Front seat type: captains chairs Tire type: all terrain Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Upholstery: leather-trimmed Rear struts Door handle color: chrome 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo Rear seat folding: flat Total speakers: 6 Alternator: 150 amps Axle ratio: 3.73 Spare tire size: full-size non-matching Mirror color: black Exterior entry lights: security approach lamps Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench Body side moldings: accent Turns lock-to-lock: 3.2 Front bumper color: accent Rear bumper color: accent Rear brake diameter: 13.5 4WD type: part time w/ on demand setting Window defogger: rear Front stabilizer bar: diameter 36 mm Fender lip moldings: accent Upholstery accents: two-tone Trailer wiring: 4-pin Running board color: accent Trailer hitch: Class III Third row seat upholstery: vinyl Watts: 340 Steering ratio: 20 Instrument cluster screen size: 2.3 in. Third row seat folding: split Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming reclining 12V front speed sensitive 12V rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.