2008 Ford Expedition

*****WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?*****7 DAY INSURANCE****3 MONTH WARRANTY*****DISINFECTED BEFORE YOU TAKE DELIVERY*****MB SAFETY*****CARFAX HISTORY DISCLOSURE*****CLEAN TITLE ONLY*****FINANCING AVAILABLE*****WOW LOCAL FORD EXPEDITION! ABSOLUTELY LOADED 7 PASSENGER, 4X4 SUV! LEATHER INTERIOR WITH HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, NAVIGATION, DVD, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALARM, REMOTE STARTER, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ABS, CLIMATE CONTROL, AC, SUNROOF, CUSTOM WHEELS, RUNNING BOARDS, 2 TONE PAINT, TINTED GLASS, BACK-UP SENSORS, WILL GO HOME WITH A FRESH SAFETY, 2 KEYS, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AND WARRANTY!
*****VALUE PRICED AT $12,991 + TAX******
*****VIEW AT 1601 NIAKWA RD. EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008******
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Clock
Cupholders: Front
Roof Rack
Roof Rails
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
rear air conditioning
Cargo Area Light
Rear Privacy Glass
Rear
Split
3
Third Row
MP3 Playback
2
10
Keypad Entry
side mirrors
auto on/off
Radio data system
Rear door type: Liftgate
Braking Assist
Lumbar
Roll Stability Control
Sunglasses holder
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Conversation mirror
Radio: AM/FM
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
One-Touch Windows: 1
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
In-Dash CD: 6 disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Steering wheel: tilt
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Center console: front console with storage
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Liftgate window: manual flip-up
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Rear wiper: intermittent
Auxiliary audio input: MP3
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Storage: door pockets
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Third row headrests: adjustable
Spare wheel type: steel
Center console trim: alloy
Grille color: chrome
Rear seatbelts: center 3-point
Front struts
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
Front brake diameter: 13.8
Front brake width: 1.3
Rear brake width: 0.9
Locking differential: center
Running boards: step
Tow hooks: front
Headphone jacks: rear
Memorized settings: driver seat
Antenna type: element
Multi-functional information center
Wheels: aluminum
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Front seat type: captains chairs
Tire type: all terrain
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Rear struts
Door handle color: chrome
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Rear seat folding: flat
Total speakers: 6
Alternator: 150 amps
Axle ratio: 3.73
Spare tire size: full-size non-matching
Mirror color: black
Exterior entry lights: security approach lamps
Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench
Body side moldings: accent
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.2
Front bumper color: accent
Rear bumper color: accent
Rear brake diameter: 13.5
4WD type: part time w/ on demand setting
Window defogger: rear
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 36 mm
Fender lip moldings: accent
Upholstery accents: two-tone
Trailer wiring: 4-pin
Running board color: accent
Trailer hitch: Class III
Third row seat upholstery: vinyl
Watts: 340
Steering ratio: 20
Instrument cluster screen size: 2.3 in.
Third row seat folding: split
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
reclining
12V front
speed sensitive
12V rear
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.