2008 Ford F-150

174,000 KM

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2008 Ford F-150

2008 Ford F-150

XLT New Tires! Tonneau Cover! 4.6L 4x4

2008 Ford F-150

XLT New Tires! Tonneau Cover! 4.6L 4x4

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  Listing ID: 5347079
  Stock #: 10135.0
  VIN: 1FTRW14WX8FC25934

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

174,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean! 4.6 L V8!!! XLT W/ XTR Tow Package!! 4x4 Local Manitoba Truck with no major accident claims. AUX Port CD!! Very Well cared for. 4x4 CREW Cab! Fully Loaded, bench seats & Tonneau cover!! with all the options you need and want!, Great set of conveniences, AC Tilt Cruise, Power windows and locks, Trailer Hitch, , 18wheels with with Newer tires. Safetied, serviced and ready for its new owner... A Carproof Vehicle history report comes with all of our vehicles. Come down and take this great truck for a test drive. With this mileage and condition it is Very fairly priced at $11,950.00 plus taxes, no extra hidden fees! $11,950 includes a 3 month powertrain warranty. Additional warranty available at a very reasonable price.

Interested? Were here to serve you. Call us at 204 488-3793, email, or see more of our dealerships browse our website. We're located at 1461 Waverly street R3T 0P7 on the West side of Waverley just south of Mcgillivray Boulevard between Clarence and Chevrier , Just look for our red white and Blue flags and you have found south Winnipeg's friendliest used car dealer. For your protection a variety of Lubrico warranties are available.
Come check out other great cars and trucks at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA
Financing options are available for most models regardless of credit history.Apply for financing on our secure credit application WWW.WESTSIDEAPPLY.COM

Check out our Instagram @westsidesale

Call (204) 488-3793 or TEXT (204)514-1461
DP#9491
Check us out on instagram @westsidesale or like us on facebook @westsideonwaverley

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
ABS Brakes
4x4
4 Speed Automatic

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

