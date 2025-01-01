$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2008 Ford F-250
FX4
2008 Ford F-250
FX4
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
291,912KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTSX21R98EA42453
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 291,912 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Lumbar Support
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
2013 RAM 2500 Outdoorsman DIESEL 209,267 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box 168,217 KM $22,900 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT - 2.7L ECOBOOST - FX4 PKG 79,840 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
Call Dealer
204-688-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
204-688-1001
2008 Ford F-250