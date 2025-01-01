Menu
<p data-start=95 data-end=281>🚛 <strong data-start=98 data-end=145>CONSIGNMENT UNIT – FULLY BUILT F-450 LARIAT</strong> 🚛<br data-start=148 data-end=151 />🔥 <strong data-start=154 data-end=180>2008 Ford F-450 Lariat</strong> – <em data-start=183 data-end=213>DCS Cummins Swapped Monster!</em> 🔥<br data-start=216 data-end=219 />📍 Now available <strong data-start=236 data-end=254>on consignment</strong> at <strong data-start=258 data-end=281>Platinum Auto Sales</strong></p><p data-start=283 data-end=419>Looking for a purpose-built powerhouse with low mileage and high-quality upgrades? This F-450 has it all – from performance to presence!</p><hr data-start=421 data-end=424 /><p data-start=426 data-end=718>🔧 <strong data-start=429 data-end=446>KEY FEATURES:</strong><br data-start=446 data-end=449 />✅ <strong data-start=451 data-end=474>MB Safety Certified</strong><br data-start=474 data-end=477 />✅ Only <strong data-start=484 data-end=497>93,000 km</strong><br data-start=497 data-end=500 />✅ <strong data-start=502 data-end=524>6.7 Cummins Diesel</strong> (mild tune)<br data-start=536 data-end=539 />✅ <strong data-start=541 data-end=563>DCS Conversion Kit</strong><br data-start=563 data-end=566 />✅ Factory Transmission<br data-start=588 data-end=591 />✅ 1 Ton Front & Rear Differentials<br data-start=625 data-end=628 />✅ <strong data-start=630 data-end=641>6 Lift</strong> w/ Bilstein Shocks<br data-start=660 data-end=663 />✅ Front & Rear Drag Link Bars<br data-start=692 data-end=695 />✅ Dual Front Stabilizer</p><hr data-start=720 data-end=723 /><p data-start=725 data-end=1106>🛻 <strong data-start=728 data-end=752>EXTERIOR & UPGRADES:</strong><br data-start=752 data-end=755 />🖤 Black Exterior<br data-start=772 data-end=775 />🟫 Tan Leather Interior<br data-start=798 data-end=801 />🌞 Power Sunroof + Power Sliding Rear Window<br data-start=845 data-end=848 />🛻 8-Foot Box w/ Hard Roll Tonneau Cover<br data-start=888 data-end=891 />🦾 <strong data-start=894 data-end=925>38” Toyo Open Country Tires</strong><br data-start=925 data-end=928 />🛞 <strong data-start=931 data-end=965>24” Alcoa American Racing Rims</strong><br data-start=965 data-end=968 />💥 Aftermarket High-Rise Hood<br data-start=997 data-end=1000 />💡 Recon Blackout Lighting<br data-start=1026 data-end=1029 />😈 Custom Grille<br data-start=1045 data-end=1048 />🎯 Rear Drop Hitch<br data-start=1066 data-end=1069 />🛡️ Wide & Long Aftermarket Mud Flaps</p><hr data-start=1108 data-end=1111 /><p data-start=1113 data-end=1274>⚡️This is a one-of-a-kind custom build you won’t find just anywhere.<br data-start=1181 data-end=1184 />💬 Serious buyers only – message <strong data-start=1217 data-end=1240>Platinum Auto Sales</strong> to schedule your viewing today!</p><p> </p><p data-start=1276 data-end=1342>📲 Financing available – trades welcome – <strong data-start=1318 data-end=1341>sold on consignment</strong>!</p>

2008 Ford F-450

93,000 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2008 Ford F-450

Lariat - 6.7L CUMMINS SWAP

2008 Ford F-450

Lariat - 6.7L CUMMINS SWAP

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

204-688-1001

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,000KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged

