2008 Ford F-450
Lariat - 6.7L CUMMINS SWAP
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2
204-688-1001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 93,000 KM
Vehicle Description
🚛 CONSIGNMENT UNIT – FULLY BUILT F-450 LARIAT 🚛
🔥 2008 Ford F-450 Lariat – DCS Cummins Swapped Monster! 🔥
📍 Now available on consignment at Platinum Auto Sales
Looking for a purpose-built powerhouse with low mileage and high-quality upgrades? This F-450 has it all – from performance to presence!
🔧 KEY FEATURES:
✅ MB Safety Certified
✅ Only 93,000 km
✅ 6.7 Cummins Diesel (mild tune)
✅ DCS Conversion Kit
✅ Factory Transmission
✅ 1 Ton Front & Rear Differentials
✅ 6" Lift w/ Bilstein Shocks
✅ Front & Rear Drag Link Bars
✅ Dual Front Stabilizer
🛻 EXTERIOR & UPGRADES:
🖤 Black Exterior
🟫 Tan Leather Interior
🌞 Power Sunroof + Power Sliding Rear Window
🛻 8-Foot Box w/ Hard Roll Tonneau Cover
🦾 38” Toyo Open Country Tires
🛞 24” Alcoa American Racing Rims
💥 Aftermarket High-Rise Hood
💡 Recon Blackout Lighting
😈 Custom Grille
🎯 Rear Drop Hitch
🛡️ Wide & Long Aftermarket Mud Flaps
⚡️This is a one-of-a-kind custom build you won’t find just anywhere.
💬 Serious buyers only – message Platinum Auto Sales to schedule your viewing today!
📲 Financing available – trades welcome – sold on consignment!
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
204-688-XXXX(click to show)
204-688-1001