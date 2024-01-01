$99,888+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford F-550
Crane Service Truck -Diesel/4x4-
$99,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 64K WHITE 4659
- Mileage 64,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Don't want to spend $270000+ outfitting a new F550 with similar equipment? This extremely well kept and maintained 2008 Ford F-550 service truck has only 64000KM and is powered by a 64L Powerstroke diesel with 4x4
Equipped with a Maintainer 6000 series hydraulic crane with remote control system (4300LB lift capacity), Tommy Gate power lift gate (1600 lb capacity), Ingersoll Rand VHP40RMH air compressor with only 50 hours, and a Lincoln Electric Weldanpower G8000 with only 87 hours
Full "Maintainer" cargo/utility storage box system with dual tool/part chest drawers, and 6 storage compartments
Contact us for more information .
