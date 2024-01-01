Menu
This extremely well kept and maintained 2008 Ford F-550 service truck has only 64000KM and is powered by a 64L Powerstroke diesel with 4x4 Equipped with a Maintainer 6000 series hydraulic crane with remote control system (4300LB lift capacity), Tommy Gate power lift gate (1600 lb capacity), Ingersoll Rand VHP40RMH air compressor with only 50 hours, and a Lincoln Electric Weldanpower G8000 with only 87 hours Full "Maintainer" cargo/utility storage box system with dual tool/part chest drawers, and 6 storage compartments

2008 Ford F-550

64,000 KM

Details Description

$99,888

+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford F-550

Crane Service Truck -Diesel/4x4-

2008 Ford F-550

Crane Service Truck -Diesel/4x4-

Location

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

877-245-5756

$99,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,000KM
VIN 1FDAF57R98EC14659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 64K WHITE 4659
  • Mileage 64,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW DEALER FINANCING RATES*, NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS*!

Don't want to spend $270000+ outfitting a new F550 with similar equipment? This extremely well kept and maintained 2008 Ford F-550 service truck has only 64000KM and is powered by a 64L Powerstroke diesel with 4x4

Equipped with a Maintainer 6000 series hydraulic crane with remote control system (4300LB lift capacity), Tommy Gate power lift gate (1600 lb capacity), Ingersoll Rand VHP40RMH air compressor with only 50 hours, and a Lincoln Electric Weldanpower G8000 with only 87 hours
Full "Maintainer" cargo/utility storage box system with dual tool/part chest drawers, and 6 storage compartments

Contact us for more information .

Carvista

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

$99,888

+ taxes & licensing

Carvista

877-245-5756

2008 Ford F-550